Abu Dhabi Consumer Price Index decreased 1.8% in January 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) The Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, SCAD, reported on Sunday that the Consumer Price Index, CPI, decreased by 1.8 percent in January 2020, compared with the same month in 2019.

According to the latest index report of the statistics authority, the CPI reached 109.7 percent in January 2020, while it was 111.8 percent in January 2019.

The SCAD report noted a 0.1 percent growth in CPI figures in January 2020, compared to December 2019.

The statistics centre noted that the decline in consumer prices in January 2020, compared to the same month in the previous year, contributed to a decrease of 2.2 percent in consumer prices for low-income households, and 2.3 and 1.3 percent for middle-income and high-income households, respectively.

In January 2020, SCAD reported, the decline in consumer prices was also 1.9 percent for Emirati households, 1.8 percent for expat households, and 2.4 percent for joint households.

SCAD’s CPI report presents the contribution of the main 12 expenditure groups to the overall change in consumer prices in 2019, categorised according to the International Classification of Individual Consumption According to Purpose.

The "Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Fuel" group contributed 95.2 percent to the overall decrease in the CPI in January 2020, compared with January 2019. Prices of this group decreased by 5.6 percent, SCAD added.

Prices of the "Clothing and Footwear" group decreased by 8.6 percent in January 2020, compared with January 2019, and contributed 28.9 percent to the overall decrease. Meanwhile, the "food and Beverages" group contributed 25.2 percent to the overall decrease in the CPI in January 2020, compared with January 2019. The prices of this group decreased by 3.8 percent over the same period.

Prices of the "Recreation and Culture" group increased by 23.6 percent in January 2020, compared to January 2019, and contributed 62.5 percent to the overall decrease in the CPI in January 2020.

SCAD’s CPI report presents comparisons of monthly CPI data, along with analyses by household welfare, household type and geographical location. It also provides the percentage of contribution of major expenditure groups to the annual price change.