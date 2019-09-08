Abu Dhabi continues success in organising international events: Nahyan bin Zayed

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and President of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, praised the success of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, UFC, mixed martial arts championship hosted by Abu Dhabi yesterday.

He also praised the support of the UAE’s leadership, which is keen to provide the required infrastructure for hosting major international sporting events, to transform Abu Dhabi into the global capital for sports.

Sheikh Nahyan said that Abu Dhabi is keen to hold international events that will meet the public’s demand for all sports and games, which will reinforce its position as a global tourism destination.

The sport of mixed martial arts is growing in popularity around the world, especially in the middle East. Therefore, hosting the UFC will strengthen the emirate’s position for years to come, he added.

Sheikh Nahyan also congratulated the Russian champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, on his win in Abu Dhabi.