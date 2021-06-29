Abu Dhabi continues to build towards hosting FINA World Swimming Championships

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) revealed the latest developments and preparations for hosting the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) to be held at Yas Island’s hugely impressive Etihad Arena from 16th to 21st December, 2021, along with the FINA World Aquatics Convention, highlighting Abu Dhabi as a global destination for major sporting events and competitions.

The was announced during a press conference held at Emirates Palace, today, which was attended by Captain Husain Al-Musallam, President of FINA, Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the ADSC, Sultan Al Samahi, President of the UAE Swimming Federation, and Mohamed Al Zaabi, Chief Executive Officer of Miral Asset Management, along with Abdulla Alwheibi, Tournament Director, and Brent Nowicki, FINA Executive Director.

The conference also witnessed the presence of Issa Hilal Al-Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, Osama Al Shafar, Member of the Federal National Council and President of the Asian Cycling Federation, Saeed Abdul Ghaffar, Secretary-General of the General Authority for Sports, Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi, Member of the Federal National Council, Vice President of the Emirates Sports Arbitration Centre, Abdulmohsen Al-Dosari, Deputy Secretary-General of the General Sports Authority, Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Federation, Mohammed Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral Company, and Taha Al Kishry, FINA Bureau member, as well as members of the Higher Organising Committee of the championship.

At the event, the Names of the two wildcard entrants who will represent the UAE at this year’s FINA World Swimming Championships in the 25-metre category were also announced. They are Yusuf Al Matrooshi (18), and Layla Al Khatib (14), the first Emirati athletes to compete against elite international swimmers.

The duo, who were chosen by the UAE Swimming Federation, are two of the UAE’s most promising talents and have already achieved considerable success. Apart from the world championships, Al Matrooshi will also compete in the 100m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympic Games, which begins in July.

Coinciding with this announcement, ADSC also exclusively revealed the official event mascot for the competition – Dana the Hawksbill Turtle.

Just like swimmers who display grace and power underwater, the endangered Hawksbill Turtle, which is native to Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island, is the perfect mascot for the world championship.

The community programmes set to be implemented ahead of the event were also announced. These include a Swim Safety Ambassador Programme, in which graduates can become certified swim safety ambassadors, and a Schools and Club Roadshow, which will feature appearances from Dana the Hawksbill Turtle, along with a virtual swimming activation providing an insight into the challenges faced by elite-level swimmers during championship races. There will also be activations at Yas Mall, Open Swim sessions and Olympic Watch Parties, while anybody wishing to get involved in the event can sign up as a volunteer.

Originally scheduled for 2020, the championship will feature men’s and women’s events in all four strokes - freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke, and butterfly - along with the individual medley and relays.

Husain Al-Musallam, newly elected FINA President, and a GCC national, said, "We have great faith and trust in Abu Dhabi’s plans to host the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) later this year, and the announcement of the operational readiness, Emirati wildcard athletes and the official event mascot only add to the sense of anticipation ahead of the event.

"Abu Dhabi has proved its long-term support and success in hosting major international events, and it will surely organise the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) with success.

"As recently elected FINA President, I am looking forward to bringing the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) to Abu Dhabi for the first time, particularly during a year in which the country celebrates its 50th anniversary. We have very fond memories from the 2010 edition, brilliantly held in Dubai.

"I am sure both Youssef and Layla will undoubtedly make the UAE proud. They are a source of inspiration for all aquatic athletes in the country and the region.

Having represented my own country as a swimmer, I know the sacrifices which need to be made to compete at the highest level."

Aref Al Awani stated that hosting the event is a result of the support of great leadership and a mission to develop the sports sector which is reflected in economic, tourist, and community development.

"Hosting an international event of this stature reflects the UAE’s and Abu Dhabi’s position and pioneering role in the return of normal life to society after the challenge witnessed by the world.

"We thank our frontline heroes for their exceptional efforts across all sectors, including the emergency and crisis committees, doctors, nurses, and medical workers who contributed to protecting society. The government's efforts culminated in large vaccination campaigns and its distinctive plans in combating the outbreak of COVID-19), making Abu Dhabi the world’s safest destination," he added.

"We are excited to host the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) at one of the leading venues on Yas Island, Etihad Arena, and we look forward to welcoming nearly 1,000 elite short-distance swimmers from all over the world, especially as it comes after the conclusion of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, which adds more excitement to the competition in Abu Dhabi.

"We welcome all sporting delegations to take part in the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m), and the sessions during the FINA World Aquatics Convention. With its successful track record in hosting and organising large events safely, Abu Dhabi is fully ready to welcome both events this December," Al Awani said in conclusion.

Sultan Al Samahi, President of UAE Swimming Federation, added, "Hosting the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) is a great honour for both Abu Dhabi and the UAE. Not only does it provide fantastic entertainment for the watching public, but it also presents a huge opportunity to enhance the growth of swimming and sporting excellence in the country.

"We are delighted to announce that Yusuf Al Matrooshi and Layla Al Khatib will compete for the UAE at the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m).

"As two of the UAE’s brightest swimming talents, we have full confidence in their ability to perform to the highest possible level against some of the best short-course swimmers in the world," he added.

Mohamed Adullah Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral Asset Management, said, "We anticipate the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) and the associated FINA World Aquatics Convention creating over 12,000 hotel room night bookings across Yas Island, which is integral to achieving our vision of positioning it as a top global destination for entertainment, leisure and business."

Dubai-based Yusuf Al Matrooshi, part of the Al Wasl Swimming Team, is the current holder of multiple national and regional records including the GCC 100-metre freestyle in the 15 to 17 age group, which he set in Egypt back in April, breaking the record by almost one second. In addition, he smashed the 200-metre freestyle record by five seconds. Al Matrooshi was also voted Best Swimmer in the UAE for the 2020/21 season by the UAE Swimming Federation.

On being selected as a wildcard entrant for the Championships (25m), he said, "I am super excited to be involved in the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m), especially because the event is taking place in my home country, with my friends and family watching on and supporting me.

"The Etihad Arena is a very impressive venue which has already hosted some major sporting events, such as UFC. I am looking forward to representing the UAE and hopefully coming away with some medals."

Layla Al Khatib, who is studying in Great Britain and represents Plymouth’s Fourth Lane Swimming academy, was part of the UAE team at the Arab Championships in 2019, where she produced a string of brilliant performances, securing three gold medals and one silver.

After being chosen to compete at the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m), she said, "I am very grateful to the UAE for this opportunity and I am looking forward to competing in the event and representing the country at a global competition in its capital city. It is really special."