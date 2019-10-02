UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Convention Bureau Hosts ICCA Middle East International Forum

Umer Jamshaid 36 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 05:00 PM

The Abu Dhabi Convention Bureau, ADCB, in collaboration with the International Congress and Convention Association, ICCA, hosted the fourth edition of the Middle East International Forum at Saadiyat Island, aimed at contributing to the growth and development of Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and the region as a whole

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Convention Bureau, ADCB, in collaboration with the International Congress and Convention Association, ICCA, hosted the fourth edition of the middle East International Forum at Saadiyat Island, aimed at contributing to the growth and development of Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and the region as a whole.

The opening of the forum saw a speech by Mubarak Al Shamsi, the ADCB Director and ICCA Middle East Chapter Chair, who welcomed the opportunity to host some of the region’s key players to showcase the importance of collaboration, sustainable development and best practices.

Al Shamsi said, "Meetings and exhibitions play a key role in helping the region achieve long-term goals in economic growth and diversification. This year’s edition has seen a discussion from different perspectives, and we are now exploring developments and benefits as a result of hosting these conventions. We are also exploring the role bureaus are currently playing for event organisers and local communities, in addition to changes in the market and the constant need for venues to adapt to be successful.

"

Mahir Julfar, ICCA board Member and SVP Venues Manager at the Dubai World Trade Centre, added, "At the ICCA, we have an incredibly active and knowledgeable community. Our members are strong advocates for the development of the meetings industry in the region. We work together with a unified passion to further develop our destinations through the expertise, skills and knowledge exchange opportunities offered by international association meetings. Currently, the ICCA Middle East Chapter has over 50 members from seven countries and four Association Relations Partners, accounting for an 80 percent growth over the past three years."

This year’s forum has seen active participation from the United Networks of International Corporate Event Organisers, UNICEO. With over 2,000 members, the UNICEO is considered to be one of the leading global associations that brings together senior decision-makers for corporate events.

