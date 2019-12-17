Abu Dhabi Convention Bureau sets up first MICE Advisory Committee in China

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Convention Bureau, ADCEB, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT - Abu Dhabi, has established the first ever dedicated advisory committee in China with the goal of engaging the ever-growing outbound MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) market there.

Top leaders from the MICE industry in China were appointed as part of the advisory committee following a strategic partnership agreement, which was signed in Abu Dhabi on 12th December, 2019 at an industry forum for knowledge sharing about the Chinese market.

The partnership came as part of Abu Dhabi’s wider strategy to increase international MICE arrivals from China and encourage MICE visitors to extend their stays in the UAE capital, in addition to raising awareness about the capital’s unique offerings and its outstanding capability for hosting business events. The role of the advisory committee will include providing insight into MICE trends, business travel, and challenges and behaviors within the Chinese market, enabling ADCB to employ the best channels and tactics, which in turn would lead to an increase of MICE groups to Abu Dhabi.

Ali Al Shaiba, Acting Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing from DCT - Abu Dhabi, said, "This is the first time globally that an advisory committee of this significance has been set up overseas.

China is a strategic partner for the UAE, and a key player in the MICE industry, making this unprecedented agreement one of the most important aspects of our plan to further boost MICE visitors to Abu Dhabi. The positive impact that business tourism has on an economy is tremendous, and with China’s vast outbound MICE market, the business and economic opportunities are profound."

China is considered one of the top source markets for tourism in Abu Dhabi, along with India and the United Kingdom. The large volume of visitors from the Chinese market means increased tourist spend, hotel stays, and significant support to retail, hospitality and other local businesses. The capital aims to attract over 600,000 Chinese visitors by 2021.

Committee members were invited to extend their stay in the capital in December to experience the city’s capabilities and its promising potential to host all types of MICE activities. Over the course of four days, the members visited some of Abu Dhabi’s prime landmarks and experienced the excellent tourism facilities, world-class hospitality venues, convenient transport options, and stable and safe social environments in the capital.