Abu Dhabi Court Of First Instance Reinforces Remote Litigation Procedures

Wed 22nd April 2020

Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance reinforces remote litigation procedures

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department announced that the Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance has reinforced its remote litigation system through audiovisual technology, to include all civil, personal status, rental, urgent lawsuits, and inheritance circuits.

This move is part of the adoption of a remote work plan approved by the department.

Yousef Saeed Al Abry, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said that reinforcing the remote litigation system to include all judicial circuits in the emirate was carried out upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Judicial Department, to support the business community and enhance the department’s leadership in emergency and crisis management in the judicial field, as per international standards.

The emirate’s judicial system has proven its efficiency during the current circumstance and its capacity to provide high quality judicial services, as well as to diversify its methods of work without prejudice in the legal control of litigation, he added.

The implementation of the remote litigation system in civil courts is based on Article No. 2 of Federal Law Decree No. 10 for 2017 on civil court procedures, which stipulates the fulfilment of the provisions for the collection of fees, registrations, presentation of documents, attendance, publicity, pleas, hearing witnesses, interrogations, deliberations, issuance of judgments, submission of appeals, and the implementation of all relevant procedures, to be done entirely or in part through remote communication technology.

