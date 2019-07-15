UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Courts Introduce Legal Claim Forms In French

Mon 15th July 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has introduced claim forms in French, to help French-speaking litigants file for petitions, grievances, and motions with ease.

In a news release today, ADJD said the move coincides with the celebration of France's Bastille Day on July 14th.

Youssif Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of ADJD, said the initiative is in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of ADJD, to modernise the judicial environment and facilitate access by the French community.

The 'interactive' forms also contain information on procedures of litigation and other legal rights and obligations, as well as access to legal articles relevant to the dispute.

