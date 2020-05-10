Abu Dhabi Courts launch electronic alimony calculator in personal status lawsuits

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Department of Justice has launched a new service that allows the calculation of expenses in all its inclusions in personal status claims electronically, according to the guide manual adopted last March.

The move aims to provide a unified smart mechanism for estimating expenses in order to make a balance between the beneficiaries and the obligor to spend, the department said in a statement on Sunday.

According to Yousef Saeed Al-Ebari, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, ADJD, the launch of the legal calculator for expenses came in line with the activation of the personal status claims policy adopted by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the ADJD, to develop the judicial system to attain effective justice that achieves family peace with its social impact, and reduces the rivalries between the parties.

The new step would support the judicial work with a standard mechanism for estimating expenses, and automating the outputs of the guide manual by calculating the minimum, maximum and average marital expenses and the alimony of children, housing and domestic service allowances, once entering the data on the spender's income and the numbers of children.

Al Ebri added that the electronic expense calculation is a guarantee for a unifying and neutral evaluation, and it sets an objective automated indicator for the average alimony and its various including starting from the family guidance stage.

The guide manual also regulates family guidance procedures and disputes of alimony, housing, children vision, domestic service, agreements and reconciliation, procedures of case preparation and the required documents for consideration and speeding up the adjudication in cases, and travel ban in cases of alimony and wages, either during the hearing consideration or in the implementation of the judgment.