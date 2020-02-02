UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi CP, Mauritanian President Hold Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 04:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania, held talks on Sunday, as part of the President's official state visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, held at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed current ties between the UAE and Mauritania, and means to advance them across multiple sectors to serve the interests of the two countries, and their peoples.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Ghazouani also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

