Abu Dhabi CP, Sierra Leone President discuss COVID-19 latest developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, have discussed bilateral relations, the global COVID-19 crisis and ways to contain the pandemic's repercussions at various levels.

In a telephone call, the leaders addressed the latest developments in the spread of the coronavirus around the world and the mechanisms of joint coordination to contain its negative effect on the health, economic and social sectors.

They also discussed areas of cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance them to serve their interest as well as a number of issues of common concern.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed praised the experience gained by Sierra Leone during combating the Ebola epidemic and their focus on implementing screening and isolation preventive measures until it succeeded in controlling its spread and declaring its free of the epidemic.