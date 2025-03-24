- Home
Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub Signs Five-year Destination Support Agreement With Afghanistan Cricket Board
Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2025 | 03:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 24th March, 2025 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Cricket & sports Hub (ADCSH) with the support of Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), has confirmed a five-year destination support agreement with the Afghanistan Cricket board (ACB).
The agreement, which spans 2025-2029, positions Abu Dhabi as the exclusive UAE host for ACB training camps and all ‘A’ International and junior-level matches and tournaments, reinforcing ADCSH as the leading national hub of sporting excellence.
ACB will continue to work with the Emirates Cricket Board to utilise multiple venues in the United Arab Emirates for the hosting of senior men’s bilateral matches. The collaboration also serves as a platform for Afghanistan’s rising cricket stars and plays a key role in diversifying and strengthening the national game.
The agreement also encompasses support towards ACB to facilitate the Board’s global operations and enhance player development pathways.
The agreement was signed today between Matt Boucher, CEO ADSCH and Naseeb Khan, ACB CEO in the presence of Aref Al Awani, General Secretary ADSC, in support of the partnership.
The move follows high-level discussions between ACB, ADSC, and ADCSH, in which the parties reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cricket opportunities for Afghanistan’s players on the global stage.
Aref Al Awani said, “We are proud to announce the signing of the agreement between Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub and Afghanistan Cricket Board, the pioneering role of this agreement in supporting the growth of the Afghanistan cricket ecosystem. We are also proud to continue hosting various global tournaments, programs, and training camps in Abu Dhabi, where the vast infrastructure is available to ensure the success of all these events”.
