Abu Dhabi Crown Prince attends installation ceremony of Malaysian King

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, todayKattended the installation of the Sultan of Pahang, Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, as the 16th King of Malaysia, which was held at the Istana Negara, the national palace in Kuala Lumpur.

His Highness conveyed to King Abdullah the congratulations of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who wished him success.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also congratulated the Malaysian King, wishing him success in serving his country and its people, and expressed his hope for further cooperation and joint action between their two countries.

For his part, the King of Malaysia expressed his sincere thanks to the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince for his congratulations and wished the UAE and its people further progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Malaysia earlier today to attend the inauguration upon the King's invitation.

The ceremony began in the morning with the arrival of Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin and his Queen, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Iskandar, donning traditional Malay outfits with a 21-gun salute performed by members of the Malaysian Armed Forces. A welcome speech was also given by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Sultan Abdullah was elected King for a five year term beginning 31st January 2019, during a meeting of kings and sultans last January.