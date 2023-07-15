Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Bids Farewell To Prime Minister Of India As He Concludes Visit To UAE

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince bids farewell to Prime Minister of India as he concludes visit to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2023) Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, has left the UAE after his official visit to the country, during which he held friendly talks with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, bid farewell to the Prime Minister at the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi.

He was also seen-off by Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi UAE Abu Dhabi Visit

Recent Stories

Karisma’s son faces criticism for refusing to po ..

Karisma’s son faces criticism for refusing to pose with mother

8 minutes ago
 Govt working to increase gas prices to fulfill IMF ..

Govt working to increase gas prices to fulfill IMF demand: Sources

30 minutes ago
 CJP calls for action on population management to s ..

CJP calls for action on population management to secure resilient future

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan denounces permission for desecration of T ..

Pakistan denounces permission for desecration of Torah, Bible in Sweden

50 minutes ago
 UAE President and Indian PM meet to reinforce stro ..

UAE President and Indian PM meet to reinforce strong bilateral ties

1 hour ago
 UAE President and Indian PM witness exchange of Mo ..

UAE President and Indian PM witness exchange of MoUs heralding further collabora ..

1 hour ago
PPP to promote industries in country: Chairman of ..

PPP to promote industries in country: Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) ..

2 hours ago
 LG by-poll on vacant seats on August 27 in DI Khan ..

LG by-poll on vacant seats on August 27 in DI Khan

2 hours ago
 ISSI, IFI sign first-ever MoU between Pak-Lebanon ..

ISSI, IFI sign first-ever MoU between Pak-Lebanon think tanks to promote mutual ..

2 hours ago
 CIA conducts successful operation against motorcy ..

CIA conducts successful operation against motorcycle lifters

2 hours ago
 33 arrested over jubilant firing at 'mela'

33 arrested over jubilant firing at 'mela'

2 hours ago
 UAE President holds official reception for Indian ..

UAE President holds official reception for Indian PM

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East