Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Brazilian President hold talks

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and visiting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation, coordination and the importance of joint efforts to bolster regional and world security, stability and development.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the two sides also reviewed regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the Arabian Gulf and middle East, along with issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the Brazilian President to the UAE, and thanked him for his interest in developing UAE-Brazil relations.

His Highness noted that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is keen to strengthen ties with Brazil across multiple sectors. He note that the UAE is the third largest Arab trade partner for Brazil, and that there is a collaborative will to increase trade and investment between the two countries during the coming period.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince added that Brazil is considered an important ally on the political and economic scale, holding its weight in regional and global arenas. This, His Highness continued, is of great importance to the UAE strategy to strengthen and expand its ties with Latin American nations, building further bridges of cooperation with them across multiple sectors.

For his part, President Bolsonaro expressed his great pleasure to visit the UAE, as well as his pride in the strong ties that bring the two countries together, based on mutual respect, trust, and common interest. He went on to affirm his country's interest in further consolidating bilateral cooperation with the UAE, particularly in the trade and investment, agricultural, and renewable energy fields.

The two sides affirmed to exert more efforts to build bilateral relations between the UAE and Brazil, stressing the need for the international community to redouble its efforts to ensure peace, security and stability throughout the world.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.

H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi; Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Customs Commissioner and Federal Customs Authority Chairman; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazroui, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi; Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance; Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police; Sheikh Abdulla Bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health; Awaidha Murshed Ali Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy; Falah Mohamed Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities; Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi; Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Hafsa Abdulla Mohamed Al Ulama, UAE Ambassador to Brazil, among other Sheikhs, ministers and officials.

The Brazilian delegation included, Ernesto Araujo, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Onyx Lorenzoni, Minister of State Chief of Staff of the Presidency; Osmar Terra, Minister of Citizenship; Marcos Pontes, Minister of Science, Technology, Innovation and Communications; Augusto Heleno, Secretary of Institutional Security; Fernando Luis Lemos Igreja, Ambassador of Brazil to the UAE; Rodrigo Pacheco; Senator for Minas Gerais in Brazil, and Celio Faria, Senior Special Advisor to the President.