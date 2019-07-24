Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Indonesian President witness exchange of various agreements between the two countries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Indonesian President, Joko Widodo, today witnessed the signing of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding for joint action between the two countries across various sectors.

The agreements are as follows: 1) An agreement on the protection and promotion of investments was signed from the UAE side by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and Retno Marsudi, Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

2) A Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, for the establishment of a joint consular committee was also signed by Al Jaber and Marsudi.

3) An MoU in defence cooperation was signed by Al Jaber and Ryamizard Ryacudu, Minister of Defence of Indonesia.

4) An MoU in the field of fisheries on behalf of the UAE's Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment was inked by Al Jaber and Susi Pudjiastuti, Indonesia's Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries.

5) An agreement to amend the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement was signed on 11th November, 1995, by Al Jaber and Indonesia's Finance Minister, Sri Mulyani.

6) A cooperation agreement in the field of mutual administrative assistance in customs affairs was signed by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and Mulyani.

7) An MoU in the tourism sector was signed by the UAE's Minister of Economy and Arief Yahya, Indonesia's Minister of Tourism.

8) An MoU on cultural cooperation was signed by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, and Muhadjir Effendy, Indonesia's Minister of education and Culture.

9) An MoU on industry development was signed by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, and Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia's Minister of Industry.

10) A comprehensive strategic framework agreement in the field of refining, petrochemicals, retail, marketing of LPG and liquefied natural gas was signed by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, and Nicke Widyawati, CEO of Pertamina.

11) An MoU between Abu Dhabi's Mubadala and Indonesia's Chandra Asri Petrochemical was signed by Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO of the Petroleum and Petrochemicals platform in the Mubadala Investment Company, and Dr. Rainer Seele, CEO of OMV, and Erwin Ciputra, President Director of PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk and PT Chandra Asri Perkasa.

12) An MoU between DP World and Maspion Group was signed by Sultan Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, and Alim Markus, President Director of the Maspion Group.