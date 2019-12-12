Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Kyrgyz President hold talks

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, held official talks with President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of Kyrgyzstan, who is currently visiting the UAE.

The talks, which took place at the Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, addressed ways of developing the overall ties between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan and ways of reinforcing them.

Both sides also discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern.

At the start of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed President Jeenbekov, stressing that the visit will strengthen their bilateral ties while conveying the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"The relations between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan has recently witnessed significant development. The UAE is an important gateway for Kyrgyzstan to the Arab Gulf and middle East markets. At the same time, Kyrgyzstan, with its strategic geographic location in Central Asia, and its rich and promising trade and investment potential, is of great importance to the UAE," he said.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also pointed out that the UAE has prioritised its overall relations with various nations based on mutual respect, trust and common interests. "In this context, we look forward to enhancing ties and take more positive steps to boost cooperation at all levels," he noted.

Jeenbekov expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE and relayed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, while wishing the UAE further development and prosperity.

He also expressed his happiness at meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed while stressing his country’s keenness to enhance its overall cooperation with the UAE.

At the end of the talks, both sides highlighted the importance of developing bilateral ties and reinforcing their cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, industry, and agriculture.

Jeenbekov wrote a note in the VIP guest register expressing his thanks for the warm welcome his delegation received while wishing that the friendship between the two countries develop further for their mutual interests.

Sheikh Mohamed also held a luncheon in honour of Jeenbekov and his delegation.

The talks and the luncheon were attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA; Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Saeed Mattar Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, along with a number of senior officials.

The Kyrgyz side was represented by Chingiz Aidarbekov, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Daniyar Sidikov, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Kyrgyz Presidential Administration, among other senior officials and representatives.