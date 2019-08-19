UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Receives Delegation Of Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Programme, Winners Of 4th Asian Championship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 09:30 PM

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince receives delegation of Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Programme, winners of 4th Asian Championship

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received a delegation of the Mohamed bin Zayed Summer Jiu-Jitsu Programme for Syrians displaced by war as well as the UAE Jiu-Jitsu team who recently won the 4th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship, hosted in Mongolia in July.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the champs along with their technical and managerial staffs, noting that the dear win adds to the track record of sports distinction boasted by the UAE nationals regionally and internationally.

He expressed delight at the growing response and popularity enjoyed by this discipline of martial arts, which, he said, exacts high levels of endurance, dedication and strength, and ultimately contributes to grooming powerful and psychologically balanced generations capable of delivering the future for their nation.

The players expressed their happiness at meeting Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and appreciated his interest in the national sports sector in general and jiu-jitsu in particular.

The meting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.

The UAE National Jiu Jitsu Team won the Asian championship after snatching 11 medals, including four golds, one silver and six bronzes.

The Mohammed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Programme, supported by UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, Palms Sports and Etihad Airways, ran from 14th July to 8th August.

Under the programme, Emirati teenagers spent part of their summer living in the UAE-run Mrajeeb Al Fhood camp to teach jiu-jitsu to Syrians displaced by war.

The camp, which is supported by the Emirates Red Crescent, is home to almost 6,000 refugees.

Emirati pupils are assisting professional black-belt coaches, with two groups of 15 teenagers having lived in the camp for two weeks at a time, sharing meals and other facilities with those who have fled the war.

Related Topics

Sports UAE Abu Dhabi Mongolia July August Silver From Refugee Asia Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

DC Abbottabad kicks off "Plant for Pakistan" drive ..

5 minutes ago

Supreme Judicial Council dismisses reference again ..

5 minutes ago

Business community expresses solidarity with Kashm ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Embassy Says in Contact With Cameroonian M ..

5 minutes ago

CPEC authority being established for ensuring cont ..

5 minutes ago

Result of ninth class exams announced

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.