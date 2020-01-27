Abu Dhabi Crown Prince receives Kazakhstani President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received President of Kazakhstan, Qasim Gomart Tokayev, who is in the country on an official visit.

A reception in honour of President Tokayev was held at Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi which included the playing of Kazakhstan's national anthem and a 21-gun salute. The guest was also welcomed by the Guard of honour and an Emirati folklore group who lined up to greet him.

Tokayev shook hands with senior UAE ministers and officials who came to welcome him, while Sheikh Mohamed shook hands with the senior officials accompanying the Kazakhstani President.