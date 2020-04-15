UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Tunisian President Discuss Efforts To Contain Coronavirus Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 04:45 PM

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Tunisian President discuss efforts to contain coronavirus crisis

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Tunisian President Kais Saied, have discussed bilateral relations, the global COVID-19 crisis and ways to contain the pandemic's repercussions at various levels.

In a telephone call, the leaders reviewed the measures the countries have taken in dealing with the virus, and the mechanisms of joint coordination to contain its negative effect on the economic and health sectors, among others.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed the importance of cooperation, solidarity and exchange of experiences between the UAE and Tunisia in addressing the pandemic and expressed his condolences to President Saied and the Tunisian people for those who succumbed to the virus, wishing a speedy recovery to those infected.

His Highness also affirmed the necessity of strengthening mutual support and solidarity between Arab countries in confronting COVID-19 and containing its risks, and called for activating a joint Arab action in this regard.

For his part, the Tunisian President expressed his appreciation for the UAE's keenness to provide support to its brothers during these difficult circumstances in the region and the world.

Related Topics

World Exchange UAE Abu Dhabi Tunisia Arab

Recent Stories

Murad Ali Shah criticizes PM’s decision of openi ..

3 minutes ago

US Decision to Freeze Funding for WHO to Weaken Or ..

15 minutes ago

Iran in Battle Against Coronavirus Pandemic, Risin ..

15 minutes ago

City Islamabad App useful during Covid-19 pandemic ..

15 minutes ago

Tour de France postponed to August 29-September 20 ..

15 minutes ago

G20 finance ministers meet amid deep recession fea ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.