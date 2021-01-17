Abu Dhabi Customs completes ‘digital transformation’ of all services

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2021) Abu Dhabi Customs has announced 100 percent completion of the digital transformation of all its services through the ‘TAMM’ platform, in order to upgrade the customs system and enhance customer satisfaction.

The digital services provided by Abu Dhabi Customs include 40 integrated core services that reflect Abu Dhabi Customs’ advanced infrastructure, operational flexibility and innovative technology.

Its digital services also enable the completion of digital payments for 18 services via the ‘Abu Dhabi Pay’ platform - an integrated digital payment platform within ‘TAMM’. This reflects the importance of digital transformation in facilitating transactions for investors, wholesalers and customs brokers, helping them to save times and facilitate the movement of trade.

Rashid Lahej Al Mansoori, General Director of Abu Dhabi Customs, said that achieving 100 percent digital transformation will enhance the completion of customs transactions, and facilitate the movement of trade and stimulate business and investment in Abu Dhabi.

He added that this development also supports Abu Dhabi government’s efforts to accelerate the digital transformation of all government services to enhance sustainability and provide optimum customer service.

Abu Dhabi Customs’ digital channels received more than 2.7 million visits during 2020, while more than 56,480 working days were saved for employees of government agencies.

Customer satisfaction with Abu Dhabi Customs’ digital channels reached 95 percent during 2020, which reflects the successful impact of the entity’s digital transformation on its customers.

The digital services enable customers to complete customs services available - in both Arabic and English - by entering the service using the digital ID. Then the customs declaration form can be filled out, with the required documents attached, and the request submitted along with fee payment.

The customs declaration can then be printed so that customers can obtain customs services from anywhere in minutes.