Abu Dhabi Customs completes staff accommodation project in Al Ghuwaifat worth AED 46.5 million

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2023) ABU DHABI, 28th August, 2023 (WAM) – As part of implementing its strategic projects plan, the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs has completed a staff accommodation project for employees working at Al Ghuwaifat border crossing in Al Dhafra region.

The project, consisting of 110 bedrooms for 220 employees, spans a total construction area of approximately 6000 square meters, at a cost of AED 46.5 million.

The project includes a three-story building dedicated to male employees, containing 100 bedrooms, a services building, a security room, as well as an administrative office, a reception area, 3 lounges, a council room, a prayer room, a main dining hall with kitchen, a gymnasium, outdoor playgrounds, service facilities and support services, and parking lots for eco-friendly vehicles and regular vehicles.

Additionally, there is a one-story building exclusively for female employees that contains 10 bedrooms, a reception room, a gymnasium, and a council room.

The project, which was executed over 18 months under the management of Abu Dhabi General Services Company "Musanada", was designed according to the highest international standards and environmental sustainability requirements, in line with the Abu Dhabi International Building Code.

The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs affirmed that the project aims to enhance security readiness through continued operational efficiency, providing the necessary human resources during peak times and emergencies, as well as facilitating knowledge exchange between inspectors at customs centers.