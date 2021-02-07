Abu Dhabi Customs launches automation system for managing, implementing inspection process

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2021) The General Administration of Customs in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with Accela, a cloud solutions provider, launched a system for managing, planning and implementing inspection process in an automated way, which contributes to enhancing security, organising commercial operations and controlling revenues.

The new system allows conducting a set of inspections of goods, means of transport, passengers and their luggage, including customs fees, public health, safety and environmental protection, to enhance the protection of ports and raise the performance of customs inspection.

The system also implements Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for tests and improves inspections through more accurate identification of risks and increases the transparency of operations for companies and individuals while providing a non-paper mechanism for storing documents and seamless access to data electronically in an easy-to-use central interface with flexible mobile features that enable remote workflows distance.

Mubarak Matar Al Mansouri, Executive Director of the Customs Operations Sector at the General Administration of Customs in Abu Dhabi, said that Abu Dhabi Customs' adoption of cloud solutions in its process is in line with the comprehensive strategic transformation process and the automation of customs operations to provide a new concept for services based on innovation and modern and related technologies which enhance the preservation of security and facilitate the movement of trade.

Al Mansouri added that the new inspection management system enhances Abu Dhabi Customs' efforts to monitor 15 border ports, including airports, sea and land ports, noting that its employees and inspectors examine more than 24 million passengers using the latest detection systems, in addition to processing 600,000 tons of goods through airports.

And 20 million tons of goods through seaports annually, which required the continuous development of inspection systems in line with the latest standards followed in the world.

Al Mansouri said that Abu Dhabi Customs continues its efforts to enhance its future services that depend on digital technological innovations to enable customers to complete their transactions quickly and easily in a way that stimulates business and investment in a safe way, within the framework of activating the governance of digital transformation and a smooth transition towards an integrated digital future.

For his part, Khaled Al-Jaouni, General Manager of Accela, said that the simplification and automation of the main inspections in the General Administration of Customs in Abu Dhabi would contribute to achieving a balance between promoting economic growth and preserving the evolving security and community safety.

Al-Jaouni added that having a central source for all border traffic data, flexible dynamic workflow and an innovative user interface is of great importance to Abu Dhabi Customs in light of its pioneering efforts to enhance innovation in its customs operations.

The General Administration of Customs in Abu Dhabi is the first in the world to implement the "smart conversation robots" system, called the digital assistant in human capital management, and the first government agency in the middle East to implement comprehensive automation for human capital management.