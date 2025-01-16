- Home
Abu Dhabi Customs Launches Development Of Integrated Customs Operations System Supported By AI
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2025 | 04:16 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Customs, hosted Lawrence Ng, CEO of the Singapore-based consultancy CrimsonLogic, at the Abu Dhabi Customs headquarters.
The meeting focused on advancing the collaboration between Abu Dhabi Customs and CrimsonLogic to implement the Integrated Customs Operations System, which leverages artificial intelligence and advanced predictive analytics to simplify and automate customs and trade operations.
The discussion emphasised the project's role in supporting Abu Dhabi Customs' digital ecosystem and enhancing its technological capabilities. The system aims to provide an integrated infrastructure that delivers 24/7 customs services with maximum operational efficiency.
It will seamlessly integrate with initiatives such as "Invisible Customs," blockchain systems, and various digital service platforms, including the Abu Dhabi Government Services platform “TAMM” and ATLP.
Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori and Lawrence Ng reviewed the project's implementation stages and timeline, highlighting key features of the Integrated Customs Operations System. These include centralised, interactive performance monitoring and an enhanced financial revenue system aligned with regulatory frameworks.
The system is designed to foster a sustainable business environment, improve user satisfaction, boost productivity, and reduce operational costs. It will also enhance decision-making through advanced data insights and analytics.
Additionally, it supports the re-engineering and governance of customs processes, strengthens coordination between internal and external stakeholders, and ensures robust access control for various user types, adhering to global best practices in customs operations.
