Abu Dhabi Customs launches new incentives, facilities for importers and partners

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2020) The General Administration of Customs in Abu Dhabi today introduced a new package of incentives and facilities to support importers and partners.

The announcement came as part of the framework of Abu Dhabi’s initiatives aiming at supporting vital sectors and maintaining enterprises, particularly small and medium enterprises, and developing services provided to dealers, while increasing competitive capabilities in international trade.

Such incentives and facilities include the ability to replace bank guarantees with institutional guarantees for partners accredited at the General Administration of Customs in Abu Dhabi. These aim to mitigate financial burdens incurred by enterprises, and which are accredited by criteria based upon volume of an enterprise’s business, revenues and commitments.

Also, the free and smooth transportation of goods between free zones and Customs warehouses and electronic monitoring, such that ownership of deposited goods or part of them may transfer from one company to another within the free zone, and may be transferred among customs warehouses within the Gulf Cooperation Council. Further, goods are allowed to remain for one year in customs warehouses, while the depositing period shall not exceed three Calendar years. Customs fees shall be due after the lapse of such period.

Such incentives and facilities also include the availability of electronic procedures to release customs declarations in the Abu Dhabi ports, aiming at 100% release and payment of Transit data restrictions amidst Abu Dhabi ports, in addition to providing smart customs services that enable dealers to submit their customs declarations easily and smoothly via several platforms, including Tamm, Maqta Gateway, Dhabi system and Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, in addition to accepting copies of invoices and certificate of origin with no need to bring original documents or pay AED 1000 insurance for every document.

Commenting on the announcement, Rashed Almansoori, General Manager of the General Administration of Customs in Abu Dhabi, said the General Administration of Customs has created a new approach in customs work to improve the relation between customs department, strategic partners and dealers of all sectors.

Improvements will be seen through launching several initiatives and projects, seeking to raise the level of customs work and increase competitive abilities in international trade on the level of other customs departments within the region to attract investments and strategic projects which directly contribute to enhancing international trade and realizing the General Administration’s vision.

Digital transition also contributes to reducing the usage of "Carbon footprint" through limiting customs brokers and the usage of means of transportation allocated to dealers, to terminate their dealings procedures and clearing goods from and to customs posts. This is deemed an important step, in terms of commitment to the standards of the World Customs Organisation in developing eco-friendly Green customs procedures.