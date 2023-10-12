Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Customs Participates In GITEX Global 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2023 | 04:15 PM

Abu Dhabi Customs participates in GITEX Global 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2023) The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs is participating under the slogan "We Shape Tomorrow’s Customs with Today’s Innovations" in GITEX Global 2023, which will be held at Dubai World Trade Centre from October 16 to 20, 2023.

Through its pavilion within the Abu Dhabi Government stand, the Administration is focusing on its latest smart and innovative projects that contribute to enhancing the customs work system and achieving global leadership in providing distinguished services to enhance security and facilitate trade.

This year, Abu Dhabi Customs is highlighting its innovative digital technologies and solutions that keep pace with the latest technologies of the 4th industrial revolution and artificial intelligence, as well as launching its latest innovative projects that incorporate blockchain technology into customs systems.

Mohammed Husain Al Balooshi, Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing at Abu Dhabi Customs, stated, “Through its participation in GITEX Global 2023 within the Abu Dhabi Government pavilion, Abu Dhabi Customs seeks to showcase the latest innovative solutions and technologies adopted in its customs work system, and their role in enhancing distinguished digital services and adopting the best international practices to increase operational efficiency, which supports our efforts to achieve our vision of global leadership to be a customs authority that leads change in pursuit of enhancing security and facilitating trade, especially in line with the pillars of ‘UAE Centennial 2071‘, ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, and the economic directives of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

He added that the exhibition is a great opportunity to meet experts and specialists in digital transformation fields. It is also an ideal opportunity to broaden partnerships with various public and private sectors to exchange expertise and explore opportunities for cooperation in serving common goals and visions.

