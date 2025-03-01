Abu Dhabi Customs Records 72% Pre-arrival Customs Clearance Rate In 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025 | 02:47 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs reported a notable increase in pre-arrival customs clearance, reaching 72% of all transactions in 2024. This marks a 53% growth compared to 2023, when the rate stood at 47% across all customs centres in Abu Dhabi.
Pre-arrival clearance transactions for outbound shipments accounted for 85% of total registered exit declarations, compared to 67% in 2023. Similarly, inbound shipments represented 60% of total entry declarations, up from 31% in the previous year.
The rise in pre-arrival clearance transactions in 2024 is attributed to Abu Dhabi Customs' continuous development and enhancement of operational procedures. This includes the enhancement of digital customs processes, the optimisation of integrated technical systems, and investment in advanced technological infrastructure, including state-of-the-art artificial intelligence tools.
Additionally, tailored facilities for freight clearance and shipping companies, strengthened electronic integration with regulatory and service entities, and the signing of service-level agreements with relevant organisations collectively contributed to accelerating transaction processing, reducing clearance times, and saving time and effort for employees and customers.
Pre-arrival customs clearance, accessible via smart platforms such as the Abu Dhabi Government Services Platform "TAMM" and the Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform "ATLP," allows importers, exporters, or their representatives to complete customs procedures before goods arrive at customs centres. This process includes submitting customs declarations, paying duties, fulfilling regulatory requirements (if applicable), and finalising procedures prior to shipment arrival, thereby enhancing overall efficiency.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..
China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February
Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood
S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes preparations for Ramadan
Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes preparation for Ramadan
Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries out seven Ramadan initiatives ..
Abu Dhabi Customs records 72% pre-arrival customs clearance rate in 2024
Hamdan bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi
UAE, Iran discuss ways to deepen cooperation
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy hosts Energy & Water Forum
More Stories From Middle East
-
UN Secretary-General congratulates Muslims on advent of Ramadan3 minutes ago
-
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Islamic nations on adve ..3 minutes ago
-
South Korean institutions' foreign securities holdings hit all-time high in 20243 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February3 minutes ago
-
UN Ocean Forum to discuss ocean economy, sustainable use of marine resources3 minutes ago
-
World Bank approves $100 mn project to strengthen higher education in Tunisia3 minutes ago
-
Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood3 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February4 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes preparations for Ramadan4 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes preparation for Ramadan4 minutes ago
-
Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries out seven Ramadan initiatives in UAE, overseas5 minutes ago