Abu Dhabi Customs records 72% pre-arrival customs clearance rate in 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs reported a notable increase in pre-arrival customs clearance, reaching 72% of all transactions in 2024. This marks a 53% growth compared to 2023, when the rate stood at 47% across all customs centres in Abu Dhabi.

Pre-arrival clearance transactions for outbound shipments accounted for 85% of total registered exit declarations, compared to 67% in 2023. Similarly, inbound shipments represented 60% of total entry declarations, up from 31% in the previous year.

The rise in pre-arrival clearance transactions in 2024 is attributed to Abu Dhabi Customs' continuous development and enhancement of operational procedures. This includes the enhancement of digital customs processes, the optimisation of integrated technical systems, and investment in advanced technological infrastructure, including state-of-the-art artificial intelligence tools.

Additionally, tailored facilities for freight clearance and shipping companies, strengthened electronic integration with regulatory and service entities, and the signing of service-level agreements with relevant organisations collectively contributed to accelerating transaction processing, reducing clearance times, and saving time and effort for employees and customers.

Pre-arrival customs clearance, accessible via smart platforms such as the Abu Dhabi Government Services Platform "TAMM" and the Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform "ATLP," allows importers, exporters, or their representatives to complete customs procedures before goods arrive at customs centres. This process includes submitting customs declarations, paying duties, fulfilling regulatory requirements (if applicable), and finalising procedures prior to shipment arrival, thereby enhancing overall efficiency.

