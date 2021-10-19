Abu Dhabi Customs, TAMM Launch 'Invisible Customs' Initiative At GITEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs has launched, in cooperation with the Government Services Platform "Tamm", the "Invisible Customs" initiative through the smart "Digital Customs Dashboard" to request and track customs transactions, during GITEX Technology Week 2021.

The launch of the initiative is in line with the directives of the wise leadership and the efforts of the Government of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to govern digital transformation in government services and a complete transition towards the digital future. It is a step towards enhancing the effectiveness of procedures, reducing time, enhancing trade movement and achieving sustainable economic growth.

The initiative contributes to the digital implementation of Customs services and transactions through a unified interactive platform. It enhances the experience of customers, traders, investors and suppliers in the emirate.

The new and innovative "Digital Customs Dashboard" platform is part of the same initiative in line with the ambitious strategy towards the comprehensive digital transformation, representing a new customs achievement that keeps pace with the UAE's coming 50 years projects.

The digital dashboard allows customers from agents and companies involved in customs clearance to track the stages of customs transactions and requests digitally from their sites without visiting customer happiness centres.

It reduces the time for completing self-decision procedures and transactions.

The dashboard enables customers to apply for all customs services available on the "Tamm Platform" without having to go to any other pages or links, in addition to viewing some interactive graphs of some operational statistics related to the periodic and daily work of companies involved in customs clearance.

The platform supports the needs of partners and dealers in the supply chains, primarily e-commerce, by completing customs transactions through a unified digital platform that enhances Abu Dhabi Customs' leading position in the world and achieves sustainable development in various sectors.

The dashboard provides flexible features that enable customers of all categories to continuously track the status of transactions and requests.

The dashboard also provides "follow-up and monitor transactions", which includes checking and monitoring drafts, opening and completing submitted transactions, accessing related statistics and reports, and "following up on the status of violations and transaction documents", including receiving updates on violations (violations and fines) and downloading final output documents.

The dashboard provides an "on-demand access to data" service, which includes access to on-demand data and forms (news, updates, alerts, guidance materials, templates and surveys) during the duration of the customs process.