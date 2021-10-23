UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Customs, TAMM To Automate E-commerce Policy Procedures

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2021) Abu Dhabi Customs, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, will automate e-commerce policy procedures through the unified government services platform "TAMM", which is scheduled to be completed before the end of this year.

The initiative was launched during the activities of GITEX Technology Week 2021, which concluded on Thursday.

The project contributes to facilitating the practice of business by improving the procedures for the movement of trade for shipments and keeping pace with the requirements of the growing trend towards e-commerce, contributing to increasing business volume through an advanced digital system capable of linking all customs systems in accordance with global best practices.

The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs aims to provide a competitive investment environment that integrates with the private sector, simplify customs procedures and regulate the movement of personal goods through e-commerce channels, taking into account the customs procedures in force and legislation related to this vital sector, which is supported by the overall digital transformation strategy at Abu Dhabi Customs through the launch of several digital projects.

The e-commerce policy has been in effect since August 15, based on the Abu Dhabi government’s digital transformation strategy aimed at enhancing the emirate’s position as a regional and global logistical area and keeping pace with the UAE’s march for the next fifty years.

The policy requires companies to fulfill the registration requirements, as companies wishing to engage in e-commerce activity must register and add the activity in the registration system at the Customs Licencing Department of the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs and add the activity in the trade licence, while the licenced and registered logistics companies are allowed in the authorised department of companies to clear goods provided that their customers are registered in the Customs Licensing Department.

Also, companies wishing to obtain the privileges contained in this policy must obtain a customs registration number, while e-commerce companies must establish distribution centres for goods intended for sale through their electronic platforms so that distribution centre requirements are met and companies are required to provide dedicated and separated storage spaces for goods suspended from goods for which customs duties have already been performed in distribution centres.

