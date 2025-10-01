Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs And Border Protection Explore Enhanced Cooperation
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 04:15 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) As part of Abu Dhabi’s economic delegation visit to United States, Abu Dhabi Customs, led by Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Customs, held a meeting with the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP)-New York Office, at its headquarters in the World Trade Center, Manhattan.
The delegation was welcomed by Francis Russo, CBP Director of Field Operations.
Discussions focused on exchanging expertise and best practices in customs management and exploring opportunities for future collaboration, particularly in digital transformation and the adoption of emerging technologies to streamline global trade.
Both sides discussed the importance of integrating artificial intelligence and advanced technology into modernising customs operations, thereby enhancing efficiency and striking a balance between trade facilitation and strengthened oversight. Abu Dhabi Customs presented its pilot project, the “Trusted Digital Trade Corridor,” while the US side highlighted its “Broker Management Programme”.
Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori stated, "This meeting marks a milestone in the journey of cooperation between Abu Dhabi Customs and US Customs and Border Protection.
Through sharing expertise and the latest innovations, especially in the fields of digital transformation and trade facilitation, we can build customs operations that are more secure, efficient, and future-ready, ultimately serving the interests of both countries and supporting the stability and efficiency of global supply chains.”
For his part, Francis Russo said, "We welcome the Abu Dhabi Customs delegation to our field office in New York and are pleased with this constructive exchange that reflects the strength of the partnership between our administrations. Sharing best practices in technology, oversight, and trade facilitation is a valuable endeavor, enabling us to jointly address the challenges of modern global trade and seize its opportunities.”
The visit concluded with a tour of the 64th floor of One World Trade Center, followed by a commemorative photo session.
This visit comes within the framework of strengthening cooperation between the UAE Customs and US Customs and Border Protection, opening new horizons for partnership in deploying advanced technology, improving shipping procedures, and developing trusted trade channels between the UAE and the United States.
Recent Stories
MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance elderly care capacities
Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protection explore enhanced cooperation
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship
TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..
Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..
PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week in Manish Malhotra creation
Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandya and Nabi slip
Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Sea in 24 hours; no immediate im ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on Independence Day
CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk Working Group meeting for cent ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses Etihad Rail, Keolis joint venture announcement to launch UAE ..1 minute ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses agreement to launch new 'Customs Corridor Project' linking Kh ..1 minute ago
-
MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance elderly care capacities16 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protection explore enhanced cooperation16 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship16 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day1 hour ago
-
Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Sea in 24 hours; no immediate impact on UAE2 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on Independence Day2 hours ago
-
CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk Working Group meeting for central banks2 hours ago
-
M42, Medical Tourism Association, Mastercard to expand UAE’s global patient reach2 hours ago
-
Khalifa University, Ducab to advance 2D materials research, industrial applications2 hours ago
-
Arab, German news agencies to discuss media development at Berlin symposium2 hours ago