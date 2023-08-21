Abu Dhabi Customs wins 3 Stevie Awards in 2023 International Business Awards

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2023) The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs has won three awards in the 2023 Stevie International Business Awards categories, which are considered among the most prestigious awards for recognising and honouring achievements in the business sector for distinguished companies, institutions, and services. with two gold awards and one silver award received.

In detail, Abu Dhabi Customs won the gold award in the “Human Resources Department of the Year 2023” category for its Innovative Digital HR Transformation experience.

The second gold award was for “Innovation of the Year - Consumer Services Industries” category for the “Invisible Customs System”.

Abu Dhabi Customs also received the silver award “Human Resources Executive of the Year 2023” for the influencing leader.

Abu Dhabi Customs' recognition in the 2023 Stevie International Business Awards further demonstrates its outstanding track record of accomplishments and global awards. This results from Abu Dhabi Customs implementing international best practices aimed at establishing an empowered institutional environment that achieves its vision to be a “World-Class Customs Authority”, driving change to enhance security, facilitate trade, and provide exceptional services. This aligns with the economic directions and visions of the UAE, especially with the UAE Centennial 2071, The Principles of the 50, and Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.

The digital transformation journey of Human capital at Abu Dhabi Customs serves as a model for managing human capital, implementing comprehensive automation, and developing technical infrastructure by leveraging the AI revolution. This supports its human cadres to enhance the government's performance and align it with future requirements.

Abu Dhabi Customs is the first government entity in the middle East to implement the full Oracle HCM Cloud suite and has been listed as one of the Best Workplaces in the Middle East in the Large Organisations category and awarded the Great Place to Work certification for 2023 by the Global American Authority Great Place to Work, which specialises in high-trust work environments.

Abu Dhabi Customs adopted the "Invisible Customs" system, which is among its most important initiatives for the next fifty years. This contributes to enhancing trust and sustaining relationships with relevant entities at local, regional, and global levels, and improving customer satisfaction. The General Administration has implemented the “Invisible Customs System” – Effortless Customs Clearance” by providing centralised interfaces (APIs) for all platforms providing customs services. This contributed to a reduction in visits to customer happiness centres, with less than 10 visits recorded in 2022, compared to over 200 visits prior to implementation of the system.