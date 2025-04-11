Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 09:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) Abu Dhabi Customs has secured first place in the 2024 Global Customs Innovation Award in the category of “Innovations in Customs Use Today,” presented by the Pan-European Network of Customs Practitioners (PEN-CP).

The award recognises the Data Hub and Future Reporting Advancement (DHAFRA) project – an advanced platform for data governance and management powered by artificial intelligence algorithms.

Launched in 2019, the PEN-CP awards celebrate ground-breaking innovations that address contemporary customs challenges under the theme “Advancing Customs through Innovation and Emerging Technologies.”

This achievement highlights Abu Dhabi Customs’ active role in driving innovation and reflects its strategic vision to strengthen global leadership.

The organisation continues to enhance the sustainability and efficiency of customs operations by adopting advanced digital systems, emerging technologies, and AI-based tools in line with global best practices.

The DHAFRA Project is part of Abu Dhabi Customs’ broader efforts to improve the efficiency of customs clearance and expand the capabilities of the smart customs ecosystem. It ensures operational excellence through robust data governance, advanced data processing and analysis, and the generation of predictive insights that support automated, data-driven decision-making. This directly contributes to improving the performance of customs operations and facilitating trade and supply chain movement, all while maintaining the highest standards of quality, privacy, and reliability.

