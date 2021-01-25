Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development launches ‘Made in Abu Dhabi’ campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2021) Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has launched the "Made in Abu Dhabi" campaign to promote national products manufactured in Abu Dhabi emirate in order to enhance their competitiveness and encourage consumers to ‘buy local’. In addition, it will incentivise manufacturers to display the approved campaign logo on their products.

In order to communicate the campaign with manufacturers, ADDED organised a virtual workshop, during which a number of sales outlet representatives in Abu Dhabi and manufacturers who own industrial establishments in Abu Dhabi, participated. They also gave a presentation on how to use and apply the ‘Made in Abu Dhabi’ campaign logo, whose design was inspired by the new ‘Sheikh Zayed’ font – an Arabic font inspired by the handwriting of the founding father.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of ADDED, said, "The campaign provides all manufacturers in the emirate of Abu Dhabi with the opportunity to display their products on the official page of the "Made in Abu Dhabi" on Instagram, which we launched as part of our strategy, and which aims to enhance the reputation of national products within the local market, followed by regional and global markets."

He also highlighted ADDED’s interest in supporting national manufacturers and encouraging them to expand their businesses and investments within the various sectors of industrial and agricultural production, including SMEs, which will help to attract more domestic investors and encourage entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi.

Al Shorafa commended the cooperation involved in implementing this campaign with ADDED’s strategic partners from governmental and semi-governmental entities as well as private sector, including the launch of further initiatives and programmes to enhance investments in the industrial sector.

He added that the "Made in Abu Dhabi" initiative, which aims to promote national products under a unified brand, reflects ADDED’s efforts to achieve sustainable economic development and realise self-sufficiency in basic goods by promoting and supporting locally made products.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa called on ADDED’s partners in this campaign to consolidate efforts to raise the status of locally made products and encourage manufacturers to enhance their investments and expand their businesses across more facilities in order to achieve further growth and prosperity.

The workshop organised by ADDED included a detailed explanation of the concept and objectives of the "Made in Abu Dhabi" initiative, and its promotional campaign. The approved brand of the initiative was also presented, and its objectives, application, and how it is to be used by manufacturers, were explained.

The Department also clarified the key points of the promotional campaign, in addition to announcing the name of the campaign’s official Instagram page, urging manufacturers to use it to display their products, and clarifying the benefits of participating in the campaign.