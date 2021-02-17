Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development closes down 354 commercial establishments in implementation of COVID-19 countermeasures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development has closed 354 business facilities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s three regions, within Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, which came as enforcement to the directives issued by the competent authorities concerning the application of the preventive and precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. This procedure comes as part of the ongoing inspection campaigns to ensure the compliance with the prescribed precautionary procedures.

The Department stated that 29 business facilities violating the implementation of the preventive and precautionary measures and instructions were closed. As these facilities practice various commercial and service activities across the emirate. In the meanwhile, the Department has closed other 325 facilities in the cities of the emirate (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra) due to the occurrence of COVID-19 infection among the workers of such facilities.

In view of this, the ADDED instructed the owners of business facilities across the emirate about the need to adhere to the highest levels of societal responsibility, health awareness and the compliance with the decisions issued by official authorities and committees to combat the pandemic.

The Department also emphasized the importance of the role of society members and facilities owners to promote the efforts of competent authorities to limit the spread of the pandemic and reduce the infected cases numbers. As well as contributing to adapting the conditions for returning of economic activities to normalcy and full capacity through adherence to all procedures and instructions relative to health and safety of workers, particularly, those who provide services for customers.

Moreover, the Department stressed its keenness to strictly follow up the full compliance of business facilities owners with the approved preventive and precautionary decisions, as well as taking the rigorous and strict procedures against all violating facilities in this respect. The Department also urged the business owners and the workers to take all the necessary precautions and attention to maintain their safety and the society members’ safety as well.