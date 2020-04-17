UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Department Of Economic Development Carries Out 31,223 Inspection Visits In 15 Days

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 02:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has issued 30 violations and 375 warnings to various commercial facilities for failing to comply with the decisions and circulars recently issued by the department covering the price monitoring of fruits, vegetables and consumer goods.

The issued violations and warnings are the result of the 31,223 inspection visits conducted by the ADDED to commercial establishments in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, including commercial centers, restaurants, mobile food outlets, coffee shops, sales outlets, vegetables, fruits and fish stores, and beauty salons. A total of 815 counterfeit products were also confiscated by the department during the inspections These results were revealed by the ADDED's commercial activity report for the period from March 30 through April 15.

Commenting on the report, Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Undersecretary of ADDED, underlined the importance of the measures that the department is implementing to help dampen the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

He emphasised the necessity of working closely in joint cooperation to overcome the challenges of this crisis and ensure continued stability within the local markets of Abu Dhabi, for the common good of consumers, merchants and the entire society.

The inspection visits covered the regions of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah.

