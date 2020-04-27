UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Department Of Economic Development Urges Owners Of Industrial, Commercial Facilities To Comply With COVID-19 Countermeasures

Mon 27th April 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has released a new circular urging owners and managers of commercial and industrial facilities in the emirate to commit towards ensuring the implementation of key preventive and precautionary measures to help curb the spread of the COVID-19.

The circular calls upon all workers to subject themselves to medical screening for COVID-19 and to commit to performing the test upon request, in line with the directives issued by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP).

According to ADDED senior officials, the newly issued circular is based on the UAE Attorney General Resolution No. 38 of 2020, which covers the implementation of regulations for controlling administrative violations and penalties based on Ministerial Resolution No. 17 of 2020, stipulating the imposition of penalties for violators with fines of AED5,000 in case of refusal to conduct the medical test upon request. The fine shall be doubled in value should the violation be repeated, with the violator being referred to the Emergency and Crisis Prosecution if the violation is committed for the third time.

The department clarified that in all cases, the relevant authorities may take the necessary measures against violators to implement the instructions and circulars issued by the government, including charging the violator with the expenses and costs for handling the damages resulting from the violation and transferring the violation to the Emergency and Crisis Prosecution at the Federal Public Prosecution and closing the violating facility for a period not exceeding six months and can be extendable.

Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Undersecretary, ADDED, stated that this circular comes in line with the precautionary measures to curb COVID-19 in coordination with NCEMA. This came after noting that some of the companies’ owners did not commit to sending their workers for medical testing to ensure that they are not infected with the virus.

Al Balooshi clarified that, according to this circular, ADDED inspection teams who have the judicial police authority were instructed to give violations based on the above decision.

In case of the establishments or their employees fail to abide by any of the precautionary measures or the instructions imposed, they will be referred to the Emergency and Crisis Prosecution to take the necessary legal measures against them according to the law.

