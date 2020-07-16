Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development launches new website

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has successfully launched its new website, www.added.gov.ae, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA). The move comes as part of ADDED's continuing efforts to meet the requirements of the economic community, including government and private sectors, investors, businessmen, entrepreneurs, consumers, academics, as well as economic and media researchers.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of ADDED, said that the first phase of the new website reflects the vision and strategic goals of the Department to achieve sustainable economic development, in line with Abu Dhabi Government’s directives to enhance the competitiveness of the emirate’s economy in the non-oil sectors and increase their contribution to Abu Dhabi’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Al Shorafa added: "Through ADDED’s new website, we look forward to enhance the strategic partnership with our partners from the government and semi-government sectors, private companies and organizations, as well as consumers and community members. The website provides an important electronic platform offering a database of economic information and initiatives that promote and empower the private sector in its key role as one of the major drivers of the local economic system in Abu Dhabi."

Al Shorafa commended the technical support provided by ADDA, which helped in the launch of the Department's latest website. He noted the key features of the website such as easy navigation and access to a rich database of information designed to benefit all stakeholders and partners within UAE and abroad. This reflects ADDED’s commitments and responsibilities as defined by Law No. 7 of 2018 on the reorganization of the Department.

He reiterated that the new electronic platform enhances ADDED’s role in leading Abu Dhabi’s economic system as the Primary source of economic information within the emirate and a major partner of the UAE Federal government in the economic sector.

Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Undersecretary of ADDED, revealed that the new website focuses on areas that enable the private sector to take advantage of the initiatives, programs, and projects being implemented by the Department.

The move follows the digital transformation of 100 per cent of ADDED’s services through the Abu Dhabi Government Services ecosystem ‘TAMM.’ Al Balooshi pointed out that the centres, offices, and sectors of ADDED will take advantage of the new website, providing them with an important platform to launch projects and programs as well as facilitating their communication with their strategic partners in all relevant fields. In this regard, the Department seeks to provide an integrated package of services that would meet the needs of all customers within the UAE and abroad.

Al Balooshi added that the home page of the website provides the business sector with key information about competitiveness, business, industry, support for exports, investment, analytical studies, reports, economic indices, and access to ADDED’s related entities such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Abu Dhabi Council for Economic Development (ADCED) and the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED). These advantages will contribute to making the website a key reference for all the department’s customers.

He further stated that as part of the next stage, the website will be equipped with internal interactive pages that provide integrated and updated information and data for users. Leading initiatives and projects launched by the Department and the Abu Dhabi Government will be further displayed on the homepage.

Al Balooshi said that the website also provides easy access to all news and press releases issued by Department as well as quick access to its social media channels while also comprising promotional videos and content aimed at maintaining continuous interaction with the public. He further stated that ADDED is looking forward to provide a brand new website that sheds light on its range of services offered to the public and serves as a platform offering an integrated economic ecosystem for the emirate of Abu Dhabi.