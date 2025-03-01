Abu Dhabi Department of Energy hosts Energy & Water Forum

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2025 (WAM) – The Department of Energy (DoE) hosted the Abu Dhabi Energy and Water Forum, drawing participation from senior officials and representatives of various government and private sector organisations in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Joining the DoE at the forum were the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) and its subsidiaries, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), Tabreed, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), as well as the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), the Department of Finance (DoF), and the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) & The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

In his opening remarks, Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, DoE Chairman, stated: “This forum serves as a crucial new platform organised by the Department to support communication and cooperation among key stakeholders in the sector, aligning with our endeavours to realise the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Energy and Water Strategy 2050. This is accomplished by promoting constructive dialogue and coordination between public and private entities to develop innovative and sustainable solutions that ensure supply security, achieve sustainable growth, and build the infrastructure required to bolster Abu Dhabi's local economy.”

Al Jarwan continued: "Our collective undertaking, of paramount strategic importance, centers on tackling energy challenges, including securing supply, providing affordable energy, and enabling sustainable growth." He highlighted that Abu Dhabi has made remarkable progress in this sector over the last six decades, exceeding the accomplishments of many developed nations over centuries, which motivates us to keep pursuing our ambitious future goals to meet energy and water demand."

Additionally, Al Jarwan discussed the significant transformations underway in Abu Dhabi's energy sector, most notably the transition towards renewable energy, which currently accounts for 45% of the Emirate's energy mix, consequently strengthening its global standing in clean energy adoption efforts.

He also highlighted the substantial achievements of the water desalination sector, particularly the increased use of reverse osmosis technology, projected to supply approximately 80% of Abu Dhabi's water by 2030 and reduce carbon emissions by 60%.

He pointed out that projections indicate a substantial rise in electricity and water demand, expected to double in the coming years. Abu Dhabi recognised this growth early and has successfully ensured its preparedness through integrated capabilities, a skilled workforce, and diverse resources, enabling it to fully and proactively meet these demands, whether by encouraging innovation and operational efficiency, providing smart solutions for supply sustainability, offering energy at affordable prices, or launching major, targeted projects and operational initiatives.

He emphasised the need for collaboration among stakeholders to create innovative technological solutions, drive digital transformation within the sector, and implement policies that advance this transformation sustainably. He clarified that the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy would persist in its role as a Primary advocate for this transition, by modernising policies and regulating the energy and water sector in a manner aligned with the sector's future needs.

He added: Abu Dhabi is striving to realise a long-term vision of a sustainable, clean energy-based economy, with the sector aiming to cut emissions and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

In closing his remarks, Dr. Abdulla Humaid Saif Al Jarwan emphasised that future success hinges on striking a balance between economic and social sustainability, coupled with a firm commitment to developing innovative solutions that address growing global challenges. He invited key players in the energy, water, and technology sectors, major investors, business leaders, and top innovators both locally and internationally to join in realising the vision of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, positioning it as the dependable ally in this pursuit, the fertile ground for all aspirations, and a realm of opportunities that forges a dignified and sustainable existence, and secures a more sustainable and prosperous future for generations to come. He noted that Abu Dhabi has a proven track record of building successful partnerships in the energy sector for over 70 years.

Meanwhile, Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, DoE Undersecretary, emphasised the forum's significance in realising the vision of the wise leadership for achieving sustainable growth in this vital sector. He added that the event makes a substantial contribution to strengthening Abu Dhabi's status as a preeminent global hub for energy and water.

Al Rumaithi highlighted the importance of sharing expertise and knowledge among the forum participants, emphasising that collaboration between various sectors is pivotal to balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability and devising effective solutions for all future challenges, which in turn drives the energy sector's transformation.

He also expressed his profound gratitude to all partners who supported the forum and contributed to its success, commending their significant cooperation in realising its ambitious objectives. He affirmed that the ongoing support of strategic partners constitutes a significant driving force for achieving further successes in the future.

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), highlighted the importance of the forum in showcasing key government practices in the energy and water sectors. She said: “This forum serves as a platform that brings together stakeholders from the energy and water sectors, fostering collaboration and spotlighting best government practices to ensure a more sustainable and prosperous future for generations to come.”

She added: “The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi continues its efforts, in collaboration with strategic government partners, to achieve the emirate’s climate change strategy goals, which include reducing by 22 per cent carbon dioxide emissions by 2027. We are also aiming to enhance resilience across various sectors through the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies, while monitoring groundwater, carbon emissions, and air pollutants. As part of these efforts, EAD plays a pivotal role in the emirate’s water management, focusing on improving the efficiency of groundwater use, monitoring its quality, and implementing water recycling and treatment projects.

"As the regulator responsible for legislating environmental laws in Abu Dhabi, the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi supports national policies and strategies related to the energy and water sector transition, including the Energy Department’s target to generate 60 per cent of electricity from clean and renewable sources by 2035, as well as the development of Abu Dhabi's Integrated Energy Strategy 2050.”

Jasim Husain Thabet, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TAQA, said: “The UAE is at the forefront of advancing clean energy solutions, and TAQA is proud to play a key role in driving this transformation, along with its partners. As a leading integrated utilities company, we are actively shaping the future of sustainable energy and water, with a presence across the entire power and water value chain – spanning generation, transmission, distribution, as well as wastewater treatment and reuse.

"Initiatives like the Abu Dhabi Energy and Water Forum are crucial in driving collaboration and innovation, ensuring we collectively develop solutions for the that enhance energy security, efficiency and sustainability.

"At TAQA, we are committed to accelerating the transition to low-carbon power and water solutions, leveraging our expertise, to redefine how these essential resources are managed. Together, through strong partnerships and innovation, we can secure a more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy and water future for all.”

Mohammed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, said: “The Abu Dhabi Energy and Water Forum represents a vital and important platform to enhance cooperation between public and private sector organisations, consolidating Abu Dhabi’s leading position in the energy field and supports achieving the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Energy and Water Strategy 2050. At Masdar, we are committed to continuing our role in developing the renewable energy sector, building effective strategic partnerships and adopting the latest clean technologies to support a qualitative transformation of energy systems and building a sustainable future for all.”

“Energy is an essential pillar for achieving sustainable economic and social development. With our combined efforts, we can make optimal use of energy potential and employ advanced technology to address the challenges facing the sector and push towards achieving and reach net zero by 2050,”Al Ramahi added.

Al Ramahi stressed the important role of The Department of Energy (DoE) and its efforts to diversify the energy mix and ensure its supply, praising the department’s support for Masdar’s initiatives and projects and the renewable energy sector in general.

Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) said: "Sustainable energy and water resources are vital to the UAE’s prosperity and its Net Zero objectives. ENEC’s participation in the Abu Dhabi Energy and Water Forum reflects our commitment to a sustainable future.

Over the past five years, the UAE has been a global leader, adding more clean electricity generation per capita on its journey to net zero than any other nation globally, with nuclear energy accountings for 75% of this clean electricity, it is clear that nuclear plays a critical role in powering industries and communities with safe, reliable and clean electricity.

Through the Forum, ENEC is working with industry leaders to address energy challenges and drive progress in sustainable energy and water solutions, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in the global energy transition"

Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Asset Development & Management Officer at EWEC, said: “The Abu Dhabi Energy and Water Forum is a critical platform that fosters collaboration, innovation, and forward-thinking strategies to shape the future of the energy and water sectors. As Abu Dhabi accelerates its transition to a clean and sustainable energy ecosystem, forums like this play a pivotal role in aligning stakeholders, exchanging insights, and driving the development of transformative solutions. At EWEC, we are at the forefront of advancing the UAE’s energy transformation and ensuring water security. By working together, we can unlock new opportunities that support the UAE’s vision for a resilient, decarbonised, and future-ready energy and water sector.”

Commenting on the successful conclusion of this forum, Dr. Yousif Al Hammadi, Tabreed’s Chief Asset Management Officer said: “Tabreed highly values the Department of Energy’s leadership in enhancing collaboration between the public and private sectors, supporting collective efforts to achieve the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy. As cooling becomes an essential utility for even greater swathes of society, Tabreed remains at the forefront of delivering sustainable and reliable solutions to meet this growing demand.”

“This forum provided a vital platform to showcase key advancements in the Energy and Water sectors, allowing us to address the challenges that impact the fulfillment of district cooling potential, which is essential for the progress of individuals, communities and businesses alike.”

The forum explored future directions in energy and water, with specialised workshops featuring speakers from participating organisations focusing on six key themes. The first of these encompassed the maximisation of value and the enablement of economic growth via inventive proposals to boost economic returns from the energy and water sectors, emphasising efficiency improvements and the promotion of sustainable infrastructure investments.

The second theme explored methods for expediting the transition to clean energy and building resilience, while the third theme covered efforts to design a comprehensive and sustainable energy and water strategy, balancing the need to meet energy and water demands with ensuring resource sustainability.

The fourth theme involved a discussion of digital transformation and smart innovation using artificial intelligence, whereas the fifth focused on promoting policies and governance, and proposing policies that incentivise investment and regulate the sector to ensure sustainable growth. The sixth, and final, theme discussed strengthening Abu Dhabi's energy ecosystem through collaboration between government institutions and the private sector to develop a resilient and innovative energy system.

