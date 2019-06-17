UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Department Of Energy, IEA To Promote Efficiencies And Capacity Building

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 06:45 PM

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, IEA to promote efficiencies and capacity building

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, DoE, has signed a strategic partnership with the International Energy Agency, IEA, to promote knowledge exchange and resource development with a focus on training, capacity building and participation in international events and conferences.

A Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, signed by the two parties focuses on one of the areas where they can collaborate, as well as the executive procedures that will be undertaken to achieve the desired results.

Mohammed bin Jarsh AlFalasi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Energy, Abu Dhabi, said, "As Abu Dhabi continues its sustainable growth journey, it is more and more important that we build strategic international partnerships that benefit the emirate and align with the directives of our wise leadership, its vision for the future, and its dedication to ensure a better life for future generations."

"Our new partnership with the IEA will allow us to exchange experiences and develop our national expertise to strengthen the capacity of the energy sector in Abu Dhabi. This is important as we face future challenges by using the latest and most efficient technologies based on the highest international standards. The agreement with the IEA will open new doors and increase the energy sector’s attractiveness among international investors in Abu Dhabi.

"

Dr. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA, stated, "Abu Dhabi is pursuing an ambitious programme that focuses on energy as a top priority to achieve sustainable development across all sectors. In doing so, Abu Dhabi is revaluating its current suite of policies and regulations to incentivise investment in clean energy. This MoU will strengthen the cooperation between the IEA and the DoE, and include technical exchange that I hope will assist Abu Dhabi to reach its targets."

The agreement was signed at the agency’s headquarters in Paris by Mohammed Juma Bin Jarsh Al Falasi, the DoE’s Under-Secretary, and Dr. Birol.

The two entities will explore the possibility of designing and implementing a secondment programme, including the possibility of inviting a nominated modeller (s) to join one of its long-term modelling teams for a period of time, in order to exchange experiences and help bolster the DoE’s modelling capacity.

As per the agreement, the DoE will be invited to participate in meetings of the relevant standing groups on global energy issues such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030. DoE will be encouraged to join IEA’s energy technology cooperation programs.

