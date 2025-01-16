Abu Dhabi Department of Energy launches Phase Two of 2025 Demand Response Project

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has announced the launch of an expanded second phase of their Demand Response (DR) Project during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025.

This announcement follows the successful completion of the project's first phase in 2024. The initiative marks a significant milestone in enabling rapid energy sector transformation and highlights the Emirate's leadership in delivering sustainable energy solutions while enhancing efficiency.

The project is part of the Load Management Programme under Abu Dhabi’s Energy and Water Efficiency Strategy 2030. Through the issuance of the Demand Response Policy, the DoE has set a target of 200 megawatts of DR capacity by 2030. The department is committed to providing and enhancing technical and operational expertise among its partners, including consumers, operators, and suppliers in Abu Dhabi’s energy sector. Long-term projections suggest the potential of up to 1,000 megawatts of DR capacity in the Emirate.

Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, stated, “The success of the first phase of the 2024 Demand Response Programme reflects the ongoing need for sustainable solutions to enhance energy efficiency, optimize grid flexibility, reduce emissions, and support Abu Dhabi’s Energy and Water Efficiency Strategy 2030, striving towards achieving the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 goals. By expanding the programme in 2025, we reaffirm our commitment to operational excellence as well as supporting innovate and sustainable efforts in the energy sector.”

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said, “The remarkable outcomes of Abu Dhabi’s 2024 Demand Response pilot are a testament to the innovation and collaborative spirit that define our energy transition journey. At EWEC, we are proud to support the Department of Energy in driving pioneering initiatives like Demand Response, which underscore the importance of flexibility and efficiency in achieving a sustainable, decarbonised energy system. Following the success of the pilot, we are looking forward to going to the market during 2025 to identify the right partners to facilitate the next phase of the long-term Demand Response initiative. Together with the Department of Energy, we are shaping a sustainable energy future that balances operational reliability with environmental stewardship.

”

Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL, said, "As a leading industrial player and partner in Abu Dhabi's sustainable energy transition, EMSTEEL is proud to support the Department of Energy’s expansion of the Demand Response pilot project. This initiative reflects our shared vision of advancing energy efficiency and resilience while driving sustainable industrial growth. At EMSTEEL, we are committed to integrating innovative practices and championing initiatives that contribute to the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy and strengthen our leadership in sustainable manufacturing."

The 2024 Demand Response pilot programme was a key and vital initiative for Abu Dhabi’s energy sector, successfully reducing peak demand by an average of 106 megawatts across 10 events, with a maximum peak reduction of 210 megawatts.

The programme achieved these results with a high reliability rate of 80% (based on 137 megawatts of contracted capacity) and avoided 1,600 tons of carbon emissions—the equivalent of planting 64,000 trees.

The pilot included diverse consumer categories from the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors, involving 12 major commercial and industrial facilities from sectors such as building materials, steel, district cooling, aviation logistics, and food and beverages, along with 42 residential consumers. This accomplishment highlights the programme’s scalability and effectiveness as a resource for energy supply in the emirate.

Following the successful achievement of the objectives during the first phase, the DoE has launched the second phase, aiming to increase participant numbers, test new methods across various sectors, and explore optimal mechanisms and incentives in collaboration with strategic partners.

The DoE has invited interested commercial and industrial consumers in Abu Dhabi to join the second phase by contacting the department, emphasizing their vital role in the programme’s success and its objectives.

As one of the first large-scale load management programmes in the Gulf region, the Demand Response Project establishes a benchmark for innovation and collaboration between the public and private sectors. The insights gained from these initiatives will shape policies, technologies, and practices in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision for a resilient and sustainable energy system.