UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Department Of Energy Launches Wastewater Monitoring Lab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 04:45 PM

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy launches Wastewater Monitoring Lab

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has announced the launch of construction of a Wastewater Monitoring Lab in Abu Dhabi that will analyse wastewater samples and issue early warnings to prevent the spread of infectious diseases or harmful substances, as well as curb any adverse effects on the environment.

The Lab is being developed in collaboration with G42 Healthcare, a leading health-tech company based in Abu Dhabi, and set to be completed in 12 months.

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health and the Environment Agency, among other entities, will be main beneficiaries as the facility will be capable of testing for chemical, physical, and biological hazards, including infectious diseases (viruses/bacteria), parasites, pathogenic yeast and fungi, pharmaceutical compounds, and other lifestyle-related items – all with automated sampling and Artificial-Intelligence-powered data analysis.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy has made significant efforts to guarantee the quality of treated water and ensure it is free of any harmful substances, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, where wastewater was examined for any traces of SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes COVID-19.

Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said, "Based on the success of the wastewater examination for traces of SARS-CoV-2 programme in 2020, the DoE launched the Wastewater Monitoring Lab – a state-of-the-art facility dedicated for such activities. Our objective is to protect the community at all times by developing systems to detect and curb threats to public health." .

"The Wastewater Monitoring Lab can provide an early warning for potential contaminants and threats to public health and the environment," the DoE Chairman explained.

"But it can also be a powerful tool allowing us to detect other pathogens, harmful chemicals, or even banned substances. This, in turn, creates a solid foundation for decisions and programmes to be developed to combat any emerging threat." He added.

Ashish Koshy, CEO, G42 Healthcare said, "The state-of-the-art wastewater analysis laboratory in Abu Dhabi will be the first of its kind in the MENA region, positioning Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a pioneer in this space and establishing a benchmark for future projects. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies to analyse wastewater samples for infectious agents and harmful chemicals, application of Artificial Intelligence in this lab will enable an early warning system that will determine with high accuracy the origin of the outbreak or pollutant behaviour, detect the virus in locations with limited monitoring, and track the spread of a disease during an infectious outbreak."

The Wastewater Monitoring Lab project has outlined a list of objectives to be accomplished, including handling and processing emergency wastewater samples suspected of contamination with a harmful substance, as well as analysing samples suspected of contamination with a known or unknown substance.

The lab can then confirm or rule out the presence of contaminants, check for additional contaminants that may be of a concern in the future, and report accurate results to inform potential intervention decisions. The facility will focus its efforts on harmful contaminants, such as radionuclides, biotoxins, pathogens, biological hazards, and high concentrations of industrial chemicals or illegal discharge.

Related Topics

Water UAE Company Abu Dhabi May 2020 All

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed signs decision establishing &#03 ..

1 hour ago

Dubai records 4,429 real estate transactions worth ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Airport receives inaugural flight of &#039 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Development Bank allocates AED30m to fina ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Baku

3 hours ago

Wizz Air launches paperless flight deck with its n ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.