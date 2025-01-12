Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has announced its participation as the principal partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025.

Held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and hosted by Masdar, the event will take place from January 12 to 18, 2025, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

With the theme "The Nexus of Next. Supercharging Sustainable Progress," ADSW 2025 will bring together world leaders, policymakers, experts, investors, entrepreneurs, and youth from across the globe.

The event will emphasise the transformative role of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, in shaping the future of the energy sector. It will encourage knowledge exchange, explore new opportunities, and accelerate sustainable development on a global scale.

As the principal partner, the DoE aims to reinforce Abu Dhabi's position as a global leader in energy and sustainability. Through their participation, the DoE will showcase their pioneering efforts to drive sustainable growth, advance innovative solutions, and support the UAE’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Dr. Abdullah Hamid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, emphasised, “Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is a leading global platform for fostering collaboration among local and international entities, exchanging insights, and driving advancements in the energy sector.

This contributes to building a carbon-neutral future and achieving the UAE’s target of net-zero emissions by 2050.”

He added, “At the DoE, we are committed to facilitating fruitful global dialogue with participating entities to support efforts against climate change. This includes taking tangible and effective steps, introducing innovative solutions that promote collective climate action, and advancing Abu Dhabi’s energy sector by focusing on clean and sustainable energy sources.”

He concluded, "We take pride in our contribution to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and urge all participating parties to engage with the event as a platform for developing practical and effective solutions that ensure sustainable growth, thereby strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a leading global destination in the energy and sustainability sectors."

Notably, the DoE served as the principal partner for Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in both 2023 and 2024, demonstrating its pivotal role in regulating Abu Dhabi’s energy sector in accordance with international best practices and standards.

The DoE remains steadfast in its commitment to implementing the Abu Dhabi Energy and Water Efficiency Strategy 2030, fostering collaboration with public and private entities to develop robust policies and regulatory frameworks. These efforts align with Abu Dhabi’s vision and the UAE’s national strategies, ensuring a sustainable future while enhancing resource efficiency and resilience.

