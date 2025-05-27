Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Presight, AIQ to enhance AI solutions, digital transformation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Presight and AIQ, focused on equipping the DoE with premier solutions in AI and digital transformation, and on developing a data and AI centre for the emirate's energy sector.

The announcement of this agreement occurred at the World Utilities Congress 2025, which is presently underway at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The signing of the agreement was witnessed by Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Energy; Dr. Adel Al Sharji, Chief Operating Officer of Presight; and Dr. Adel Bin Subaih, Chief Operating Officer of AIQ. The ceremony was attended by several senior officials, experts, and representatives from the participating entities.

In this context, Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), affirmed that this partnership delivers a distinguished set of innovative solutions based on artificial intelligence technologies, contributing to added value across the sectors of water, electricity, district cooling, and petroleum products.

He added that the partnership is built on an advanced AI infrastructure that brings together all the qualified expertise it requires, while providing all the modern tools and technologies necessary to develop exceptional solutions setting it apart from other partnerships in this field.

He pointed out that the vast amount of data available in the sector is both rich and valuable, dating back to 1958. This, he explained, enhances the ability to leverage historical data to develop smart and effective solutions that meet the demands of the next phase.

Regarding the AD.WE platform, he described it as a pioneering step toward an integrated energy management future, and a qualitative leap in the use of artificial intelligence and advanced digital modeling to achieve efficiency and sustainability across various energy sources.

He added that this advanced platform was developed in collaboration with Presight to serve as a unified command center connecting the electricity and water sectors, enabling highly efficient and reliable energy management across the emirate.

Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Energy, stated, “This agreement marks an important strategic juncture in the digital transformation process for the energy sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. By means of this collaboration, we aim to leverage cutting-edge AI solutions to reinforce our capacity for precise and thorough monitoring and analysis of the energy and utilities ecosystem. This, in turn, underpins operational efficiency and facilitates data-informed decision-making.”

He stated, “Collaborating with two foremost companies in Presight and AIQ is a cornerstone for bringing about this significant shift, which demonstrates the DoE's resolve to create a smart, integrated energy system that can navigate future variables and assure the security and efficiency of energy.”

He also noted that embracing AI-supported technology is not merely a prospective choice anymore; it has evolved into an essential imperative to match the accelerating demand for energy and to meet strategic objectives in both sustainability and the green economy.

He emphasised that this agreement helps in consolidating an efficient collaborative framework that supports the development of a resilient and safe energy sector, which in turn promotes sustainable economic expansion, and solidifies Abu Dhabi's status as a premier regional and global hub for energy sector innovation.

Dr. Adel Al Sharji, Chief Operating Officer of Presight, stated, “This initiative represents a transformative step forward in the digital transformation of Abu Dhabi's energy sector. We are leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence capacities to establish a new international benchmark for energy management on city-wide and country-wide scales. Beyond improving operational effectiveness, this collaboration will also forge a path to a sustainable, innovative, and AI-driven energy future, mirroring the Abu Dhabi government's vision and its dedication to elevating the Emirate's status as a prominent global player in both the energy and AI industries.”

Magzhan Kenesbai, Acting Managing Director of AIQ, remarked, “This agreement is a substantial accomplishment for AIQ, highlighting the maturity of our solutions and their varied application scenarios. The expansion in scope and application of these solutions by the DoE aligns perfectly with our aspiration to be the foremost provider of agent-based artificial intelligence solutions in diverse energy domains.”

Kenesbai added, “We commend the future-oriented vision of the DoE in its endeavor to strike a thoughtful balance between rising energy demand and the assurance of clean, efficient production. This helps to propel economic growth and is in harmony with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050. It is our conviction that artificial intelligence is a vital instrument for empowering the energy sector to attain this balance in a sustainable and efficient manner for generations to come, and we will maintain our dedication to backing the DoE’s ambitious vision to realise this objective.”

Under the agreement, the three entities will create a leading AI-driven control center platform, named AD.WE, providing live analytics for the energy and utilities sector in Abu Dhabi.

The collaboration further involves the introduction of an "AI Lab-as-a-Service," enabling energy companies in Abu Dhabi to test, confirm, and roll out artificial intelligence solutions within their processes for various application scenarios.

Additionally, the agreement covers the establishment of a Primary data hub which will consolidate all data under the purview of the DoE and sector companies, serving as a single and trusted source of data.

The scope of the agreement covers the development of a global center for data and government-focused AI in the energy sector. This aims to create a comprehensive framework enabling energy companies in Abu Dhabi to manage, retrieve, and share their data in a secure setting, and to utilise tailored AI models for supporting workflows and boosting operational efficiency.

Furthermore, the agreement provides for collaboration in the fields of research, development, and skills enhancement. This will be achieved by conducting workshops, training programs, and seminars designed to upskill and enable DoE staff to leverage AI tools in their day-to-day responsibilities.

Additionally, it involves offering support for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments through solutions founded on artificial intelligence, which promote sustainability and boost operational effectiveness.