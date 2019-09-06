Abu Dhabi Department of Energy unveils participation agenda in 24th World Energy Congress

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI, 6th September 2019 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) – host and sponsor of the 24th World Energy Congress (WEC), taking place in the UAE capital on September 9-12, 2019 – has unveiled the agenda for its participation in the event’s activities.

The Department’s leading objective at the WEC 2019 is to showcase its energy efficiency initiatives and highlight the investment opportunities the sector presents to local and international investors.

DoE Chairman Awaidha Murshed Al Marar is set to take part in a day-one session at the Congress, entitled: ‘New Visions of Energy: Succeeding in a Context of Disruption’, in addition to giving the keynote speech at the session on ‘Business as (Un)usual: Opportunity for Change’ on the second day of the event.

Meanwhile, the Department’s Undersecretary Mohammed bin Jarsh Al Falasi will be participating in a session on day three of the WEC, bearing the title ‘Market Design: Enabling the Energy Transition’. The Department of Energy is also preparing to host a discussion panel for local and international energy experts to discuss the long-term developments taking place across the energy sector in Abu Dhabi.

The Department’s Pavilion at the 24th World Energy Congress (Stand A10, Hall 5) was designed with the highest standards and most cutting-edge technology in mind. It strives to offer visitors an exciting experience where they can explore the present and future of Abu Dhabi’s energy sector along six phases.

Visitors’ journey begins with a glimpse of the restructuring that has reshaped the sector, as well as the strategic objectives behind it and the results it has achieved so far in terms of efficiency. Next, they are introduced to the regulations and policies adopted by the Department of Energy to regulate the sector, before exploring the main infrastructure projects – current and planned – underway across the sector.

The DoE Pavilion also includes a section dedicated to exhibiting the various scenarios that the Abu Dhabi Integrated Energy Model (the ‘Energy Cube’) deals with, along with another subdivision to introduce the Abu Dhabi Demand-Side Management and Energy Efficiency Strategy 2030 – a collaborative effort bringing together various local entities in the emirate. In addition, the display offers a glimpse into the current state of energy-focused investments in Abu Dhabi and the opportunities it offers for local and international investment firms.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy has asserted its confidence in the prominent role that media corporations play in ensuring the success of this international event. With that in mind, the DoE sought to sponsor the media centre at the Congress, which is expected to welcome more than 500 journalists and media professionals. The Department has also set up Capital Suite 1 as a dedicated pavilion for hosting meetings, discussion panels, and media interviews with official DoE spokespersons.