Abu Dhabi, Department of Health, World Economic Forum partner to advance global health systems through digital transformation, AI

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) DAVOS, 23rd January, 2025 (WAM) – At the 2025 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), signed a Letter of Intent with The World Economic Forum (WEF), a leading not-for-profit international organization for public-private cooperation. Through this partnership, both entities will work together to advance intelligent health systems globally through the WEF’s Digital Healthcare Transformation (DHT) Initiative. The signing ceremony was witnessed by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).

The DHT initiative is a flagship effort to achieve a digitally re-imagined health ecosystem, which maximizes outcomes, access, and efficiency. To achieve this vision the initiative leverages public-private partnerships to advance digital technology, data, and AI in health.

DoH will join the DHT Activator Network to support meaningful change in health systems around the world, in coordination with local health transformation strategies. Home to one of the world’s most intelligent health systems, with robust digital and data infrastructure and a multitude of AI use cases, Abu Dhabi’s collaboration will facilitate valuable knowledge exchange, helping to shift global healthcare to focus on prediction and prevention through digital transformation.

During the UAE delegation's participation in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025, the agreement was signed in the presence of Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Deputy Chairman of the board of Trustees, and Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, Børge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, and Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum.

The agreement was signed Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Alois Zwinggi, Manging Director of the World Economic Forum.

Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori said: “Globally, many health systems face challenges with outdated technology, siloed operations, and fragmented data. In Abu Dhabi, we’ve established a world leading intelligent health system based on advanced technology and real-world evidence that allows us to both predict and act on the changing health needs of our population. This transformative approach has not yet been fully adopted by other nations and, via this initiative, DoH will share a blueprint for building comprehensive population health datasets and digital health system infrastructure including practical use cases and clinical applications.”

DoH will showcase how genomic innovations such as the Emirati Genome Program and next-generation technologies can be harnessed to accelerate a shift from a reactive to a proactive health system, centred on healthy longevity.

DoH will also explore how cardiometabolic diseases like obesity can be tackled at population level through systemic interventions for nutrition and physical activity, as well as the potential for digital technologies, data, and AI to enable holistic solutions for prevention and care.