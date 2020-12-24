Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport name Al Dhafra island ‘Alabaster Island’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2020) Upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and President of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and with the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the Department of Municipalities and Transport-Abu Dhabi, represented by the Al Dhafra Municipality, named an island in the city of Al Ruwais as Al Marmar (Arabic for Alabaster) Island, to highlight the historic importance of the region and promote its traditions while reflecting the heritage of the UAE.

Alabaster is solid and rigid rock and is very common on the island.

Falah Mohammad Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department, said that the department has prioritised the process of renaming several areas of the emirate, as per the directives of the UAE’s leadership to preserve Emirati traditions and keep pace with the process of development witnessed by the emirate, noting that the given Names generally reflect the UAE’s historical heritage.

Abu Dhabi has many charming natural landscapes and various unique islands, making the emirate rich in biodiversity and natural resources, he added while pointing out that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, with the monitoring of Sheikh Hamdan, to name the island "Alabaster Island" highlight the major importance of the UAE’s environment and the significant efforts of its leadership to protect natural resources.

The 4.3-square metre Al Marmar Island is located to the east of "Sir Bani Yas Wildlife Park" in Al Dhafra Region and is full of alabaster rocks that reflect the beauty of the island’s natural colours.