Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:45 AM

Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport implements intensive disinfection of all public bus services

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced that it will carry out a 48 hours sterilisation campaign of public bus services from tomorrow morning, in collaboration with its strategic partners.

These disinfection operations will be implemented to ensure the health of those who use public transport services, and to ensure the re-opening of these services by 6 a.m. on Saturday.

DMT announced earlier that it will suspend public bus services in Abu Dhabi as of tomorrow morning, as part of a series of precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of public transport users.

