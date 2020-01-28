UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Development Fund Provides Educational Supplies To 240,000 Students In Sudan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:15 PM

Abu Dhabi Development Fund provides educational supplies to 240,000 students in Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, confirmed the delivery of the second shipment of educational supplies and classroom equipment to Sudan, to cover the needs of 240,000 students, in line with the UAE’s commitment of AED55 million (US$15 million), to fund the purchase of school supplies catering to 400,000 students in Sudanese schools.

Last month, the ADFD, in cooperation with the Sudanese government, supervised the delivery of the first shipment of school supplies for 10,000 students.

Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, and Lt. General Ahmed Abdoun Hammad, Wali (Governor) in Charge of Khartoum State, received the second shipment in Sudan.

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, said, "Our support to Sudan is a result of the guidance of the UAE leadership and its keenness to ensure the provision of educational requirements for the Sudanese people. We are committed to providing 400,000 Sudanese students with essential school supplies. The remaining educational shipments are expected to arrive in Sudan by the end of February 2020.

"

Al Junaibi said, "Today, we received the second UAE aid shipment to support 240,000 students, across several Sudanese states, complete their education."

He added that the support, including education requirements and food supplies demonstrated the UAE’s commitment to supporting Sudan overcome difficult conditions and achieve sustainable growth.

As announced in April 2019, the support package is within the framework of the AED11 billion ($3 billion) UAE-Saudi Arabia joint aid package aimed at maintaining Sudan’s economic and financial stability.

As part of the package, the UAE and Saudi Arabia deposited $500 million into the Central Bank of Sudan, evenly split between the two countries, to strengthen the bank’s financial position. The UAE also dispatched 540,000 tonnes of wheat worth $150 million to enhance food security in Sudan.

The remainder of the aid package has been earmarked to meet the urgent needs of the Sudanese population in terms of medicine, petroleum derivatives, and seasonal agricultural supplies, as well as to support sustainable economic development in the country.

Related Topics

Governor Education UAE Abu Dhabi Bank Split Khartoum Saudi Arabia Sudan February April 2019 2020 Government Wheat Billion Million

Recent Stories

Netanyahu to Fly to Moscow Wednesday to Inform Put ..

8 minutes ago

UK to Exclude Huawei From Safety Critical Networks ..

9 minutes ago

University signs memorandum of Understanding with ..

9 minutes ago

Khairpur Youth Council members meet Sindh Minister ..

22 minutes ago

Dist officers check prices of essential commoditie ..

22 minutes ago

Workshop on 'ICT's for development mainstreaming t ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.