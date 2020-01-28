Abu Dhabi Development Fund provides educational supplies to 240,000 students in Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, confirmed the delivery of the second shipment of educational supplies and classroom equipment to Sudan, to cover the needs of 240,000 students, in line with the UAE’s commitment of AED55 million (US$15 million), to fund the purchase of school supplies catering to 400,000 students in Sudanese schools.

Last month, the ADFD, in cooperation with the Sudanese government, supervised the delivery of the first shipment of school supplies for 10,000 students.

Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, and Lt. General Ahmed Abdoun Hammad, Wali (Governor) in Charge of Khartoum State, received the second shipment in Sudan.

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, said, "Our support to Sudan is a result of the guidance of the UAE leadership and its keenness to ensure the provision of educational requirements for the Sudanese people. We are committed to providing 400,000 Sudanese students with essential school supplies. The remaining educational shipments are expected to arrive in Sudan by the end of February 2020.

Al Junaibi said, "Today, we received the second UAE aid shipment to support 240,000 students, across several Sudanese states, complete their education."

He added that the support, including education requirements and food supplies demonstrated the UAE’s commitment to supporting Sudan overcome difficult conditions and achieve sustainable growth.

As announced in April 2019, the support package is within the framework of the AED11 billion ($3 billion) UAE-Saudi Arabia joint aid package aimed at maintaining Sudan’s economic and financial stability.

As part of the package, the UAE and Saudi Arabia deposited $500 million into the Central Bank of Sudan, evenly split between the two countries, to strengthen the bank’s financial position. The UAE also dispatched 540,000 tonnes of wheat worth $150 million to enhance food security in Sudan.

The remainder of the aid package has been earmarked to meet the urgent needs of the Sudanese population in terms of medicine, petroleum derivatives, and seasonal agricultural supplies, as well as to support sustainable economic development in the country.