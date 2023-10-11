Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Development Fund Supports Early Childhood Education In Colombia

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Abu Dhabi Development Fund supports early childhood education in Colombia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2023) The Early Childhood Development Centers (ECDC) project in Colombia, supported by an allocation of US$10.5 million from the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), stands as a testament to the UAE's commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This initiative has led to remarkable advancements in Primary education and health infrastructure, fostering a transformative impact on communities.

By enhancing the quality of life, especially in the rural community, the project has added momentum to Colombia’s National Development Plan to ensure that all girls and all children have access to early childhood care and development services and quality preschool education by 2030.

The ECDC initiative presents a comprehensive approach to child development, encompassing a range of services that go beyond traditional education.

The project in partnership with international organizations, has facilitated the establishment of 37 Early Childhood Development Centers, guaranteeing education for hundreds of children below the age of six.

These centres serve as more than just educational institutions; they function as community hubs, and also extend support to families, by providing medical assistance and essential nutrition. As trained professionals offer expert care, from pregnancy to early childhood, ensuring optimal growth and well-being.

ADFD’s engagement in the ECDC project exemplifies its dedication to SDG Goal 4: Quality Education. By investing in early childhood education in Colombia, the UAE is contributing to the larger global mission of ensuring inclusive and equitable education for all.

Related Topics

Education UAE Abu Dhabi Colombia Sudanese Pound All From Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Fort celebrates 200 Years: A journey of re ..

Sharjah Fort celebrates 200 Years: A journey of resilience, restoration, and cul ..

7 minutes ago
 Amitabh Bachchan Turns 81: A birthday showered in ..

Amitabh Bachchan Turns 81: A birthday showered in warm wishes

22 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate meets with Pope Francis ..

COP28 President-Designate meets with Pope Francis to discuss faith leaders&#039; ..

22 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM directs to expedite privatization pro ..

Caretaker PM directs to expedite privatization process of PIA

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UNICEF join hands to eradicate Polio

Pakistan, UNICEF join hands to eradicate Polio

16 minutes ago
 Shahbaz Sharif Calls for Youth Empowerment to Tack ..

Shahbaz Sharif Calls for Youth Empowerment to Tackle Poverty

44 minutes ago
Nawaz Sharif to embark on journey today from UK

Nawaz Sharif to embark on journey today from UK

51 minutes ago
 Braves record thumping win in the final to lift th ..

Braves record thumping win in the final to lift the ILT20 Development Tournament ..

2 hours ago
 EAD announces dates for Falconry hunting season

EAD announces dates for Falconry hunting season

2 hours ago
 ADX records 364 % increase in ETF trading since be ..

ADX records 364 % increase in ETF trading since beginning of 2023

2 hours ago
 Capturing Excellence: The Evolution of TECNO's Cam ..

Capturing Excellence: The Evolution of TECNO's Camera Technology

2 hours ago
 ICCI for re-activation of SME Bank to promote SME ..

ICCI for re-activation of SME Bank to promote SME sector

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East