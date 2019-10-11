Abu Dhabi Digital Authority forges new partnership with Khalifa University

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2019) In line with its continuing commitment towards enhancing key collaborations with research and academic institutions, the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, ADDA, has announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Khalifa University of Science and Technology.

The new partnership demonstrates a step forward to facilitate a smooth exchange of expertise and leverage knowledge to ensure the application of advanced scientific research. Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will work together in prioritizing research topics and joint initiatives in the field of ICT.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Rouda Al Saadi, Director-General, ADDA, and Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, at the 39th edition of GITEX Technology Week.

Al Saadi stressed on the importance of the newly-formed partnership, which will play a key role in the realisation of Abu Dhabi Government's digital transformation agenda, which includes the development of the emirate's technological infrastructure and reinforcing its leading position as a global hub for technological innovation.

Al Saadi further emphasised on ADDA's commitment to promoting the national capabilities across Abu Dhabi’s government entities in the field of digital transformation. Al Saadi explained that the move would only be made possible through the use of knowledge-based and scientific research & development programmes. She added that the partnership complements the unified efforts to develop a generation of UAE Nationals who will be able to create the digital future of Abu Dhabi.

He also took note of the essential role of the research and development departments of today's leading universities, which are tasked with coming up with cutting-edge scientific research that will serve as a foundation in the development of the government services. Al Saadi reaffirmed ADDA's keenness to support UAE research and academic institutions via the provision of digital solutions and reliable data that are expected to yield positive results for the community.

Dr. Al Hammadi revealed that the university currently offers a series of courses and programmes aimed at building a generation of UAE nationals that will contribute to the country's digitalisation. Al Hammadi expressed full confidence in working in close cooperation with ADDA, which is widely regarded as the government entity leading Abu Dhabi's digital agenda.

As part of the agreement, ADDA will support and encourage IT students via the creation of a conducive and highly motivational working environment, including the move to highlight the expertise and efficiency of students and recent graduates. It aims to provide a new generation with actual experience to help them access competitive employment opportunities and guide them towards Job markets and most-wanted vital fields. ADDA will also provide essential digital and spatial data to help in the development of research, studies and scientific projects through the creation of an integrated system facilitating seamless access to reliable data sources, quickly and safely.