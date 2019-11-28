Abu Dhabi Digital Authority honours graduates of second batch of ‘Support Initiative'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, ADDA, the authority responsible for driving digital transformation in Abu Dhabi, organised a ceremony to honour the graduates of the second batch of the "Support Initiative 2019", an intensive training programme that has been designed to train and develop the capabilities and skills of people of determination, in order to enhance their competitiveness in the labour market.

The graduates were honoured by Dr. Rauda Al Saadi, Director-General of the ADDA, and Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, in the presence of senior management from both organisations.

Al Saadi said, "We launched this initiative in line with the directives of the Abu Dhabi Government to empower people of determination, provide them with equal opportunities and ensure their inclusion to perform their roles in areas such as education, employment, and community participation, among others. The initiative was launched through the ADDA’s Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre, with the belief that people of determination have a strong will and ability to participate actively in the national development process and growth of the economy."

Al Saadi added, "The initiative is the result of the cooperation between the ADDA and the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, focused on empowering Emirati nationals and supporting their efforts to contribute and promote digital transformation in the society, which showcases Abu Dhabi’s leadership as a champion for people of determination in the UAE.

"

Al Humaidan said, "The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination works hard to bring to reality the government's wise directions and ensure the effective integration of people of determination into the community. We do this through the establishment of sustainable employment programmes that support the development of the UAE and Abu Dhabi, which is part of the nation’s vision to provide them with equal rights, empowering them and ensuring they experience happiness."

Mona Al Marzouqi, Director of business Support, Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre, explained that the Support Initiative is a five-week training programme specifically designed to educate people of determination, develop their abilities and prepare them for the job market. Upon the successful completion of the training programme and meeting the requirements, one successful trainee will be appointed as a customer service representative at the call centre.

On the sidelines of the graduation ceremony, the ADDA signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, seeking to enhance cooperation between the parties. It focused on incorporating the services of the organisation within the TAMM system, a one-stop-shop portal from the Abu Dhabi Government, and a collaboration to raise awareness among the community about the TAMM system as an effective platform, which serves people of determination.